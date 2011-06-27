Used 2003 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews

Best dollar for dollar vehicle on the market mbohn2 , 04/13/2013 46 of 46 people found this review helpful There are known flaws with any vehicle on the market. The 1st gen G35 is known for the AC/Radio control going out, which is not all that big of a deal to have to fix if you know what your doing. With that being said, I bought my 2003 G35 sedan in mid 2012 with 154,000 miles on it. Very high milage for a used car, so I expected to have some problems. The first thing I did was change every drop of fluid in the car, spark plugs, brake pads, wiper blades, ect. to ensure everything would be in good working order, and the car hasnt let me down yet. A respectable 260 HP gets you up and moving to your cruising speed. It has an extremely comfortable cabin with plenty of room for all. Report Abuse

03 and 04 G35 Coupes - Still have both in 2013 ay9i , 09/11/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 4 vehicles in the household, BMW, Infiniti QX4, and 2 G35's - an '03 and '04. Have had many other brands. We have kept our G35's all these years as they are a wonderful blend of performance, appearance, and luxury appointments supported by an outstandingly reliable and safe, fun to drive sporty car with usable back seat and cargo/trunk. The only problems - ever - are minor electrical over 9 and 10 years. Door lock actuators on both cars failed ($150 ea) and radio/climate control head repair ($400) on the '04. Both vehicles have about 70k miles garaged but driven year round including rough Canadian winters. Simply unbeatable combination of value, quality, reliability, luxury and fun.

03 Sedan w/ 115k & counting! Osider760 , 05/22/2017 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Purchased this sedan back in 2015 w/ only 103k miles and I'm now at 115k. It has not let me down since (knock on wood). Great smaller sedan w/ performance. Fast & Drives well. Since purchased I've had the change timing belts, brakes, spark plugs, tires & the camshaft sensor. I guess the camshaft sensor is notorious for going out on Nissan's. Found a local shop that changed it for $180 w/ OEM parts. All of these are expected routine maintenance. IF YOU TAKE CARE OF YOUR VEHICLE, IT WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU. It shifts smooth and has a lot of power when you step on the pedal. Fuel economy is okay, I get about 180 miles per tank fill, all city driving for me. I've heard these cars can go over 200k miles. I've seen an ad in our local Infiniti dealer with the same year/make/model that has 255k miles on it! I like the 4300k HID headlights, leather is in outstanding condition, moonroof, BOSE speaker system. I will update this review and things come up and/or I hit more mileage. Overall, great reliable car. Won't let you down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Still love my 2003 G35 Coupe ivorycoupe03 , 01/08/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Back in 2002, I was in the market for a new car and had read about the Infiniti G35 sedan. Test drove the sedan and loved it, then saw the photos of the upcoming coupe. I am so glad I waited for the coupe. I purchased mine in October 2002, so it was one of the first G35 coupes sold in my state. It was amazing to drive such a head turner back then, and I love it still. Every time I see it, I recognize again how beautiful it is. I do take care where I park, etc., so it is pristine. Yes, I've had some electrical issues (A/C - stereo control, windows), but for a 9 year old car with 86K miles, it's been a good value. Love my 2003 G35 coupe!