Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews
15 Years and 285,000 Miles Later
I still love this car. I bought it brand new in 2003 and drive it every day and still enjoy driving it. Every time I drive another vehicle, I miss my car and breathe a sigh of relief when I'm back in my Tiburon. It's fun to drive, responsive, and accelerates with strength as soon as I put my foot on the gas. Plus, this thing has hauled tons of stuff for me over the years, including two mountain bikes at the same time with the rear and passenger seats folded down and the hatch fully closed! I plan to get 300,000 miles from it. Although I'd love to continue well past that, and I believe the engine and transmission would let me, the lower section of the doors are dealing with a good bit of rust that just doesn't seem quite worth repairing. Even the gas mileage is still competitive with what I'm seeing offered these days. I average about 27 mpg on my typical, suburban commute.
- Performance
A love/hate relationship... with my car!
A very fun car to drive... When it isn't in the shop! Purchased from the dealership with 56k miles on it, one owner, and had problems since I got it! Passengers side strut was busted when I bought it, around $650 to get it fixed. Ran good for a while.. I bumped into a curb and broke the strut again, also set the drivers' side airbag off when I hit the curb... Was only going around 15 MPH. Engine had began to make a strange clicking noise when a few weeks later my transmission defaulted to third gear. Transmission fluid and antifreeze began leaking into each other, paint started flaking off spoiler and passengers side mirror, stereo display went out, moonroof rattles very bad when opened.
Proud Owner in Minnesota
I literally was on my way to the Mitsubishi Dealership, when I was sidetracked by the Hyundai Dealership. I had never heard of the Tiburon, but was attracted to it the moment I saw it. Three hours later, I owned one of these beauties! I love the looks, no one in my suburb of the Twin Cities has one yet. (I like being unique and not copying everyone else) It handles wonderful with the tight steering and road hugging design. The initial take off is normal, and then the engine will all of a sudden kick in and then no one can keep up with me...I Love it!
2003 Tiburon
Only had a couple of days but love it already. Traded 2001 5 speed which was 14 months old and had 24K miles. Never a problem with the 2001. Look forward to same with 2003.
GREAT SPORT LOOKING CAR FOR THIS MONEY!
I bought 2003 2.7 V6 Automatic transmission Tiburon in 2005 for $14,000.00. There was only 13000 miles on it. Leather, sunroof, 171 hp, Michelin Tires, "dual" exaust, "premium" sound. And it was sporty RED :) The main reason i bought it because i wanted my car to attract attention and not pay too much money :) There was no single person who didn't ask me "What car is that?" One lady even asked me: "Is it Ferrari?" it was so funny. I have 88K on it and it still doesn't have major problems. Please dont' expect Toyota or Honda quality though. I had about a dozen of small issues half of which was taken care of by the warranty.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid