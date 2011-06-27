Used 2003 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews

15 Years and 285,000 Miles Later slane920 , 08/06/2018 GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I still love this car. I bought it brand new in 2003 and drive it every day and still enjoy driving it. Every time I drive another vehicle, I miss my car and breathe a sigh of relief when I'm back in my Tiburon. It's fun to drive, responsive, and accelerates with strength as soon as I put my foot on the gas. Plus, this thing has hauled tons of stuff for me over the years, including two mountain bikes at the same time with the rear and passenger seats folded down and the hatch fully closed! I plan to get 300,000 miles from it. Although I'd love to continue well past that, and I believe the engine and transmission would let me, the lower section of the doors are dealing with a good bit of rust that just doesn't seem quite worth repairing. Even the gas mileage is still competitive with what I'm seeing offered these days. I average about 27 mpg on my typical, suburban commute. Performance Report Abuse

A love/hate relationship... with my car! srhall89 , 02/16/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful A very fun car to drive... When it isn't in the shop! Purchased from the dealership with 56k miles on it, one owner, and had problems since I got it! Passengers side strut was busted when I bought it, around $650 to get it fixed. Ran good for a while.. I bumped into a curb and broke the strut again, also set the drivers' side airbag off when I hit the curb... Was only going around 15 MPH. Engine had began to make a strange clicking noise when a few weeks later my transmission defaulted to third gear. Transmission fluid and antifreeze began leaking into each other, paint started flaking off spoiler and passengers side mirror, stereo display went out, moonroof rattles very bad when opened.

Proud Owner in Minnesota nancye40 , 04/10/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I literally was on my way to the Mitsubishi Dealership, when I was sidetracked by the Hyundai Dealership. I had never heard of the Tiburon, but was attracted to it the moment I saw it. Three hours later, I owned one of these beauties! I love the looks, no one in my suburb of the Twin Cities has one yet. (I like being unique and not copying everyone else) It handles wonderful with the tight steering and road hugging design. The initial take off is normal, and then the engine will all of a sudden kick in and then no one can keep up with me...I Love it!

2003 Tiburon vito , 02/28/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Only had a couple of days but love it already. Traded 2001 5 speed which was 14 months old and had 24K miles. Never a problem with the 2001. Look forward to same with 2003.