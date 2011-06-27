2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Nice build quality with many disappointing aspects Jason Cabot , 04/06/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful There is a lot to like about the car but also many issues holding it back. The things to like are the same as in the regular Sonata sedan so I won’t go into them much (lots of passenger room, stylish exterior, nice technology options, etc.) Now the downsides. First, the all-electric range is very poor at 28. That’s just not competitive for a 2019 PHEV. The gas mileage at 39 combined EPA MPG is much worse than the non-plug-in Sonata hybrid (probably because the car is much heavier), and in my own driving, I’m only getting about ~30 highway mpg (less in the city) which is nowhere near the advertised EPA MPG — frankly, I’m considering suing Hyundai over this issue because the advertised EPA estimate is so unrealistic. The cargo space is absolutely abysmal. The car is huge and thus difficult to park, but has a tiny trunk and barely any cargo space (since much of the space between the trunk and the passenger area is occupied by the battery). The trunk is thus much smaller than in the regular Sonata. The lane keeping assist is, simply put, TERRIBLE. The car doesn’t keep lanes well in active mode and actively fights the driver, and even in standard mode is frustrating. I’ve disabled it entirely. Perhaps my biggest complaint is the abysmal lack of torque. This is a heavy car and really lacks accelerating power. For supposedly having ~200hp, this car really doesn’t feel like it. It is very slow to accelerate, even out of Eco mode. And when the engine downshifts (which it does very frequently, especially with cruise control since the engine is so underpowered in relation to the weight of the car), it is extremely loud and the gas mileage drops to around ~10-15 mpg. The car corners poorly, even with lane keeping assist disabled. It lacks a HUD, which at this price it should really have. It also lacks a 110V power plug, which many cars in this price range offer, and wireless Apple CarPlay is nowhere to be found. No sunroof option is available, even though the non-plug-in hybrid and non-hybrid versions have available sunroofs?? Sedans are dying and the Sonata PHEV shows why. To add to all these disappointments, the car has a $40K MSRP (plus taxes and dealer fees, which can be significant depending on state). There’s a $1500 Hyundai rebate right now, and then there are the federal and potentially state rebates, but I think something like the Kona EV is a much better car, and not much more expensive (in fact, some trims are cheaper). For that, you get ~240 miles of EV range, a heads up display and sunroof on some models, much larger federal and state tax rebates, wayyy more torque (much lighter car since no internal combustion engine), wayyy more cargo space, a much more fun car to drive, a car that’s much easier to park while still having plenty of interior room, much cheaper maintenance (since no internal combustion engine so no oil changes etc.) and a car that is much cheaper to operate and more environmentally friendly (way better eMPG and no abysmal gas MPG like with the Sonata PHEV). I regret buying this instead of the Kona EV (which was sold out everywhere at the time of my purchase). I can’t comment on reliability since it’s a new car, but the warranty is definitely nice and gives me peace of mind. Still, at $40K plus tax, I would take a hard pass on the Sonata PHEV for the reasons described above. (Resale value is also likely to be quite poor because used cars are not eligible for the ~$5000+ in federal and state rebates.) Even at $30K for the limited trim, I wouldn’t consider this car. The Sonata may be a good car and the Sonata Hybrid may be a good hybrid (I wouldn’t know), but the Sonata plug-in-hybrid is just not. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Does Jason Cabot really own a 2019 Sonata Plug In? Bud Allen , 02/16/2020 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a 2019 Sonata Plug In yesterday. Hyundai is offering some good incentives now, and my Standard model was had for $28,500. I am coming out of owning a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer, which my family had outgrown. We needed a bigger back seat, and when I saw the price incentives I was motivated to upgrade. This is a very comfortable car, and has a nice compliment of features. At the price I paid, there really isn't any competition. Nobody offers a full size plug in hybrid for this price. I live close to the center of my city and close to freeway access that takes me in any direction, so when I laid out a radius from my house I realized that the vast majority of the driving that I do is well within the 28 mile all electric range of this car. The back seat has ample legroom which was a large factor in my purchase. The drivers area is spacious and very comfortable. The infotainment screen is really nice. Here is what motivated me to write this review: The two star review from Jason Cabot on this site has some errors. The car does have Apple CarPlay, which Mr. Cabot says it does not. The car comes with a 110 volt charger, which Mr. Cabot says it does not. He states that the car is "extremely loud" when accelerating, when in fact it is astonishingly quiet. The quiet ride really makes one feel they are in a much more expensive car. He states that the Sonata plug in is "...just not competitive" regarding the all electric range of the vehicle. My question is "What competition?" There simply are no full size sedan plug in hybrids in this price range. The 2019 Sonata Plug In Hybrid is worth your consideration. All that said, the trunk is quite small for a vehicle this size, so Jason, you are right on the money with that one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I’ve ever had - fun to drive & economical Susan P , 05/26/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a 2016 Hyundai Hybrid Plug-in Limited and still absolutely love this car. The electric “part” of the car charges in my garage and gives me 27 “free” miles each day...which for driving around town like I do is perfect. There are times when I haven’t filled the gas tank for six months! But the reason I bought this car over a Tesla is the backup of having a hybrid engine so if I decide I want to drive across country, I can without trying to plan my trip around electric charging stations like I would with a Tesla Ugh! Just like the Tesla, the Hyundai Sonata plug-in is whisper quiet in electric mode and also has that amazing acceleration due to the higher torque you get. It is fun! I love the safety features, especially the blind spot alerts which have literally saved my life a couple of times. Two years ago, I drove my Sonata Plug-in from Florida to Charleston SC to help my daughter pick out a wedding locale. While my daughter and I were leaping around in the sand and ocean, I hurt my right knee. I wasn’t sure I could drive back, but by using the cruise control option, my knee got the breaks it needed and felt better after the long drive than before! I couldn’t believe how well the Sonata Pkug-in was able to track and stay a certain distance from the cars in front of it. Slowing down and accelerating to my set limit depending upon the flow of traffic. From that experience I could see the future of self-driving cars, because this one comes very close to being just that. The other thing I love about my car is the beautiful interior and sleek look. Shortly after I bought my car I went to the post office and I came out the same time as a well dressed sophisticated gentleman. We both unlocked our cars remotely. I went and got in my car and this man came up to the car and asked why I was in his car. I looked around and sure enough, even though it looked nearly the same inside and outside, this wasn’t my car. I apologized and he laughed and was very kind about it. When I looked again to see what car that was I had got into, it was a Mercedes. Just saying that my Sonata’s looks are in good company. My daughter bought a Sonata in 2015 and she loves my Plug-in so much that when she trades it in, she’s planning on getting the Plug-in too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

