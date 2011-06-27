Used 2013 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

love this car! dlflyboi , 12/01/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I was looking tired get a new car and get out of my '09 Accord EXL V6. I test drove the new accord touring model and then the Azera. I had already fell in love with the looks of the Azera. But after driving it I was sold! While the new accord was much improved over the previous model the azera had all the creature features I wanted. I'm 6'1 and this car is very roomy. Report Abuse

From a practical enthusiast... tman27 , 05/13/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have no desire to race my car from stoplight to stoplight. I have no desire to zip thru canyons as fast as possible. I DO like to have ample power for typical driving situations (highway passing, merging, etc.). I DO appreciate a car that handles well. This car delivers on all fronts. Typically, I drive the speed limit +5mph in the city, and +8 to 10mph on the highway. Driving I-10 to LA westbound (against the wind) at an average of 80mph I observe 25 to 27mpg. Eastbound (with the wind) I see 29 to 30. Practical mileage with ample power, luxury, and incredible sound system to boot. Love this car. Side note: big guy 6'2", long legs, 250lbs and completely comfortable for long trips.

Great Car for the Money msticks , 04/03/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful As a longtime Infiniti driver, my friends gave me quite a hard time when I traded my Infiniti M35X for a 2013 Hyundai Azera with the technology package. Let them laugh as I laugh all the way to the bank. This is a luxury car in everything but name and price. For well under $40K I got a better ride, more features and much better fuel economy than the Infiniti I traded in. I test drove quite a few cars including Audis and BMWs but based on content and build quality I just couldn't justify $20 to $30K more for a name. Engine is smooth and responsive and the leather is as butter soft as in any other "Luxury" car that I could actually afford.

Unexpected Find chazjonathan , 03/10/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Was in the market for a Cadillac, we test drove and was very disappointed in the ride of the vehicle. Owned several Hyundai's in the past and currently own two. None of the cars we owned ever given us any major problems. We to car lot to look at Santa Fe's, Tucson's, and Sonata's when we discovered the Azera. I have always thought that the Azera's were priced in the same category as the Genesis. Long story short love the look, style, and comfort of this vehicle. And it made my wife smile which was the number one reason I Love it..