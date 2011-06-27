Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

Fuel Mileage tigger69 , 03/26/2011 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I have read the reviews about the fuel mileage and don't seem to be getting the mileage in the 20's like people are reporting. In town I am getting 12 mpg I don't have a lead foot and don't do a lot of highway driving. Does anyone have suggestions as to what I can do to get better fuel mileage? Any idea as to what this "download" is that is mentioned in the review? Report Abuse

2006 Azera LTD brantw , 12/13/2013 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought our 06 one owner Azera for my daughter. It had 93K miles but was well cared for. We have had the car for a year and the engine and interior are top notch. Highway mileage is 27 but in the city it is abysmal. The rear sunshade is a gimic and trouble prone. The car is solid and is a good value used as Hyundai's still don't hold their value as well as the Japanese cars but in my opinion are similar in quality. Report Abuse

Unbelieveable Richard , 01/02/2007 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Wow!! If you failed to note the nameplate on the decklid, you might mistake the sumptuous interior for a Lexus or the Cadillac DTS - except that unlike the DTS the Azera uses better materials, has a 5 spd auto, instead of the antique 4 spd, and has folding rear seats ( a must have for us ). The 24 valve V6 outguns the DTS v8, too - in acceleration and top end and gets better MPG on reg. gas. Ride is buttersmooth, it handles well, and is whisper quiet. The Azera would ba a bargain at up to $10K more, and the warranty seals the deal. It gets 29-30 MPG at a steady 70MPH ( 22-23 in mixed driving ) in a Michigan December. This car is absolutely awesome!!!! Report Abuse

Exactly what a car should be Michael , 09/20/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful You really need to drive one the 2006-2011 Azeras. The ride is unbelievably perfectly balanced for people who realize they won't be taking corners at 100+mph and no car can make a 10inch deep pothole disappear. If you want a car with good speed, but no drama getting there....this is the car. The ride feel like smooth and quiet, yet alive enough to let you know what the road is like underneath you (my guess is the complaints about ride comfort come from people used to buick marshmallows). We've had this beauty for almost a decade and had absolutely zero issues. Kept her outside in snowy, salty climate and no rust anywhere. None of the drivers in our house have led-foot-itis so we can attest to 20mpg "suburb" being the norm (I did notice a drop down to 19mpg the week I needed to go in to the city for jury duty). Seriously, this car is perfect. It has superb visibility, go ahead and compare it to one of those dreadful new cars with window sills nearly at shoulder height. We drove this car through ice storms and blizzards with no problems (as long as you keep traction control OFF). I am completely in love with this car. So bright and cheerful and I swear it just loves to be driven. We got the base model with the rather unusual upholstery, but good lord this stuff is comfortable. It never heats up in the summer nor does it ever feel frigid in the winter, to heck with leather.... I've actually grown to love just sitting in the passenger seat while the others shop. (The great sound system compliments the relaxing seats very well too) Oh yeah, the usable cargospace is unsurpassed....thrift stores and consignment furniture shops have been our favorite places since getting this car. How Hyundai did this car for the pricepoint is unimaginable, it completely destroys Avalons/Accords/Fusions/Impalas/MKS...and even my 5-series. You have to love this car. Performance Value Report Abuse