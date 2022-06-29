What is the Accent?

The Hyundai Accent is one of the smallest sedans currently on sale. Its compact dimensions make it an excellent little runabout for city dwellers, and its low price of entry makes it a sound choice if you're shopping on a tight budget. But the current Accent has been around for five model years now, and it's time for a refresh to make its way to Hyundai's smallest car.

Most of Hyundai's lineup has either gone through a total redesign or a major refresh over the last few years, with the lone exception being the Accent. But that appears about to change. Based on spy shots circulating on the internet, 2023 could bring a load of new changes and features to the subcompact sedan. With this kind of face-lift, the changes to the exterior will be most noticeable. The current Accent's design has fallen out of lockstep with the rest of the lineup, so we'd expect a new design to fall right in line with the Elantra and Sonata.

If the redesign materializes for 2023, the Accent should also get a number of key changes inside that will bring it up-to-date with the rest of the Hyundai family. If there's one thing we regularly hail Hyundai for, it's the automaker's generous amount of standard equipment, so don't be surprised if the Accent sees some new features trickle down from the Elantra. Expect bigger screens and better safety tech to accompany the new interior design too.

As for what's under the hood, we think the 2023 Accent is likely to keep the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 120 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. It's an underwhelming engine when it comes to motivation, but it does help the Elantra sip fuel. A combined 36 mpg isn't bad at all for a car that doesn't have the added benefit of an even more efficient hybrid system.