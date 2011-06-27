Used 1999 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews
Classic Sport
This car is excellent for those looking for something fun. Although the interior is bland and the car is a portly weight, it's mostly a silent killer. A little heavy to take 90 degree turns with ease, but if you take it on a curvy backroad, you see its true power. Take it on a sharp curve at speeds even a WRX would be scared of and the Prelude laughs at the curve and eats it for breakfast. Interstate driving is like a cakewalk for this car, easily passing any car with a quick downshift or two. Stop- and-go driving is a little boggy but still spirited. Also very quiet! The added reliability and high-quality materials make this car a smart buy for anyone wanting something fun!
prelude sh forever
I've been driving prelude SH a year now and everyday always put a smile on my face. I guess i dont need a face lift anymore, naturally it lift everytime i drive it, lol. I am at my 50's and this machine keeps me young. At 259,000 mileages there's no major work done into it except for regular maintenance of course. I drive it hard and revving high once in a while and this machine doesn't frustrate you. It goes on and on and on... the sexy body, the beauty of reliability, the perfection of stick shift is worth every penny. Bought it 6 grand but its worth it. No headache. If u find one, grab it. You'll love it the rest of your life, but don't trade your wife though,lol. Honda bring it back...
99 Prelude
The prelude by Honda is a legend and I hope Honda decides to start production again soon. The 99 models saw a 5 HP increase to make it 200 HP(Base model seems fasteR than the SH MODEL), which is more than the type r integra stock. Exterior styling still turnsheads todaY and the interior is not bad. Under the hood we see one of the biggest stock honda 4 cylinder motors at 2.2 liters and the added bonus of VTECH MAKES THIS BABY SCREAM AFTER 5500 RPM. The one thing I have not like about hondas as I have previously owned a 00 civic si and 95 GSR integra is the clutches in the cars stock are not very heavy duty especially during racing. Overall the lude is the best sporty honda out there
Best Honda ever!!
The 5th generation Prelude is the best looking Honda ever built. It strikes the perfect balance between the conservative lines of the Accord and the edgy aggressiveness of the NSX. Sure . . . it could do with a bit more low-end power, but it has plenty of juice for just about any situation you can imagine. What's more important -- it's REFINED power. 110 MPH feels more like 55 and there's almost no body roll to speak of. I was saddened when Honda decided to discontinue this exceptional line . . . but, I GOT MINE!!! I suggest you do the same.
Renaissance Coupe
As my faithful coupe approaches 60,000 miles, I began to reflect on the time we've spent together (cue the sentimental music...) Glancing at the Prelude, I concluded that Honda engineers set out to design a sporty coupe that could handle the rigorous demands a driving enthusiast would muster during ownership. Hmm, so what are the daily observances that quench my thirst for excitment? A comparatively torquey inline-4 from Honda which comes alive above the infamous camshaft change point. Amazing Handling - easily the Prelude's strongpoint, ATTS gimmickry is actually a reality. I personally vouch for its predictability over overall comfort.
