Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol Consumer Reviews

Wifes forever car gramps48 , 12/27/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just hit 200K asked wife about a new car, Daggers flew. SO time for a new timing belt, going to have seats upgraded and a paint job. Nobody builds a car like Honda 200k still runs like new uses no oil and 30mpg on premium of course. Have never replaced anything, except tires Batteries and belts. A 5 speed standard shift. I know gramps drives easy. Wrong! WE live in TX speed limit 70 here 80 mph West TX. If your not running 90 your in the way. THis is one fun car and what can I say 200k and we are keeping it. Is it a soft riding blimpmobile. Nope It is a fun little roadster; Can you travel in it? with a good friend and hard bottom yes WE have done 900 mile trips in one day;

A car you could take to bed... SRS , 06/21/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Del Sol VTEC has been the best car I've ever owned. It responds willingly to any request for performance, rides reasonably well for a sports car, and has unique and attractive styling. Talk about a pocket rocket! It kills me to sell mine, but we've got a baby coming...

It won't stop runnning Jim , 07/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So, at 120K, I was worried, when will this 'dream' end. Did homework and considered a TDI VW. Hmmm, not so good. Kept it and put up with 38 - 40 mpg. THEN - - - manifold blew out. Know what, it was still covered under warranty - - extended to 12 years! Give me a break. Now, hitting 180K, the thing still continues to drive. Love to get to hear if anyone's has died yet. THEN clutch went! Oh-oh, $2.00 for hydraulic clutch fluid. Now, at 190K, it still goes. GO HONDA! To bad GM and Ford have not learned a lessen, why support cars that aren't built to last like this? GREAT CAR.

Car of the year! Soccershortz , 05/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a car that I would reccoment anyone have as long as it is the vtech and has some power with aftermarket parts. Featured in Fast and the Furious