Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX HF Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque90 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower62 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle30.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length148.5 in.
Curb weight1967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Sonoma Red Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Tahitian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
