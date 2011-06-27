  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC S-15 Jimmy
  4. Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1990 S-15 Jimmy
Overview
See S-15 Jimmy Inventory
See S-15 Jimmy Inventory
See S-15 Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/22 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/360.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.34.7 ft.34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.3350 lbs.3350 lbs.
Height64.3 in.64.1 in.64.3 in.
Maximum payload1215.0 lbs.1169.0 lbs.1215.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
See S-15 Jimmy InventorySee S-15 Jimmy InventorySee S-15 Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles