Used 2003 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

Electronic Nightmare Terry Jackson , 09/07/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The vehicle has been one electrical problem after another. I have had two starter ignition switches replaced, the starter, two batteries, the ACcontrol panel driverside thermostat is bad. There's aclicking sound under the dashboard (have yet to troubleshoot that as well as a clicking sound on the right aft side of the truck when I turn the defrost on. This is the worst vehicle I have ever own and I swear I will never buy GMC again. The interior is cheaply put together rattles far too much and the interior lighting is poor lit.

I love the Envoy so much I bought anothe Cynthia Lampkin , 05/17/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I owned a white 2003 GMC Envoy and that vehicle was the best suv around. Not only was my vehicle stylish it was very safe. I totaled my 2003Envoy and even thou I hit a concret wall that ruck was so safe that I walked away with jhust bruises. The a-frame was bent but the glass didn't break and because that Truck was so well made it held me in my seat and I didn't get tossed around nor did my truch flip over. I really loved those contour seats and the size, performance made me go out and buy a 2004 GMC Envoy same color. I shopped around for other SUV's but nothing compared to my Envoy. I really enjoy this truck and will purchase another GMC vehicle. I can not say enough about my Envoy's

2003 Envoy review gord , 10/11/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful At the end of the warranty, I had the car checked and all was fine. I was told nothing to worry about. 6,000 miles later and after the warranty expired, that same dealer provided me with an estimate of almost $2,000 to repair an oil seal, the links, brakes, etc. The SUV runs well, is a smooth running vehicle, but does not seem to be that reliable. Most of my mileage is highway between Canada and Florida, so we do not travel on rough roads that could affect this vehicle. Except for some trim problems at the beginning, a seat module control that had to be replaced (Cost of this module was (900$, but covered under warranty, and an oil leak, I have had no other problems with this vehicle.

New owner, impressed so far! nt1078 , 04/02/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful We picked up our used 2003 Envoy a few weeks ago. It is the seven passenger model with 4x4 and every option imaginable. Everything works on the truck as it should. I read this vehicle is known for electrical problems but we have not experienced any. Previous owner took good care of it, as we plan to. Tried out the 4x4 the other night in the snow, and it was sure footed and felt safe on the road. Very pleased so far. Looking forward to towing our little trailer this summer for camping fun!