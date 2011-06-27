Used 2002 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

High Mileage Envoy khill23 , 04/06/2014 39 of 41 people found this review helpful I have a 2002 GMC Envoy with 270,000 miles. I have had for 4 years and have had no major problems with the motor or tranny. I have had to replace the valve cover gasket, rack and pinion steering, ignition coil packs, front hub assembly on both sides, windshield wiper motor, rear shocks, air shocks (once and the second time I put on springs), air compressor, starter, and water pump. However, those go out on most makes around 200,000 miles I would assume. the four wheel drive was awesome for one bad winter, but has recently stopped working electrical problem or actuator switch I am guessing ,So I would have to say for 270,000 miles and having no engine or tranny problems I cant complain. Report Abuse

I MISS MY ENVOY klr4isu , 12/06/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my Envoy in 07 before gas prices went all nuts. I ended up trading it for a foreign piece of crap that now burns oil at less than 75k miles! I WANT MY ENVOY BACK!!! :( I was actually in a pretty scary accident in the Envoy and walked away without a scratch. Did a 360 on black ice going up a hill (didn't have 4WD on because I didn't think it was slick out). The Envoy had some pretty bad body damage but was 100% by the time my body shop guy got done with it and it ran like a dream the entire time I had it. Only issue was a fan belt (I think that's what it was called) that needed replaced for $400. Sounded like I was driving a semi when it went out! :)

Very, very dependable! swkntexas , 06/25/2011 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of my 2002 Envoy. Bought it in 2006 with 52k miles. It presently has 110k and had never once needed repairs. I've had to replace the battery and tires, but those are expected repairs. Yesterday, I took it in for the 90k service and also requested a complete check of all parts, engine and otherwise. The original rotors and brake pads were due for replacement - but, I was told they could last another 2,000 miles. The serpentine belt had minor cracks, and was told it would last a few thousand more miles. Needless to say, I replaced all that was found after looking at the old parts myself. After 110k there have been no major mechanical problems. Very impressed.

Benjamin Iowa State Benjamin , 02/13/2016 SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Attractive features: This 2002 GMC envoy (blue) with just less than 150,000 miles and 270-horse power has several features which drivers of all ages would find appealing. This vehicle includes 5 available seats, 2 front heated seats, an automatic transmission, and a 6-cylinder engine that offers a quiet and comfortable ride. The dash interior comes with a stock CD changer; two power outlets, no sunroof included in the specific model, but does come included with power-adjustable seats. Review: I have no problem giving this vehicle five stars out of five stars. This early 2000's model gives back seat riders a great amount of legroom, and is a wonderful vehicle to take the whole family in on long car rides. In between the two front seats there's two cup holders. The back seat also includes two pull down cup holders that will hold any size cup or drink. I purchased this SUV with just over 100,000 miles on it and I've never purchased a more reliable vehicle. This vehicle has never been in an accident and does have two dents in the rear trunk door; otherwise there is no cosmetic damage. The SUV comes with a ball and hitch and is very good for towing. When not towing, this vehicle will get around 22 miles to the gallon. When towing, depending on the size of your load, the vehicle can get anywhere from 13 to 18 miles per gallon. The four-wheel drive comes in very handy if you live in an area where it snows in the winter and even without the four-wheel drive on, it does pretty well in snow. The size of this vehicle is smaller than your standard pickup truck, yet big enough to haul a trailer or small family with room to spare. The back seats fold down to allow the entire trunk to become open which you can use to transport numerous items that wouldn't fit otherwise. Many consumers worry that the SUV is a 6 cylinder and not a V-8. In my opinion, the 6 cylinder has enough power and as a result, produces an extremely smooth ride. The main console is a bit undersized but the vehicle has no other major inconveniences. Although this model was discontinued in 2009, I wouldn't hesitate to purchase another one with less mileage on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value