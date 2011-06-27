Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews

So far so good!! Gman , 06/13/2016 Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Waited till I accumilated some mileage before posting again. I now have 89,000 miles on my 2.5 and its doing great. I haul a trailer 85% of the time and carry about 800 lbs of tools inside. Have not been easy on it and drive hard in the mountains. Still gets amazing gas mileage and no maintenance issues at all. I travel alot and needed better mileage than my old E 150. I found that pulling a small trailer I can carry mlre than with the Econoline and still get better fuel mileage! If you want a really tough van that you can count on , this is it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect family vehicle Lane Shelton , 06/15/2016 Wagon XLT w/Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We shopped almost every SUV and VAN even bought a used Honda Odyssey but quickly sold the Honda. Did our research and found no other vehicle fit our needs. This is the best of both worlds - rides like a luxury car but larger and better capacity than the van. Every vehicle we looked at that had fold down seats not one of them were flat when folded. All of them had some sort of slope or had to be removed altogether. This has a perfectly flat cargo area with the seats folded down - perfect for dog crates. I have nothing bad to say about this vehicle in fact I've never liked a vehicle like I do this one. The price is also very reasonable compared to SUV's and Van's. A great wagon with a great price.

Wheelchair Hauler Fred Gamble , 08/19/2015 Wagon XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful A little more than two years ago, my wife sustained a spinal cord injury as a complication of meningitis. She now relies on a wheelchair to get around. Her limited mobility made it impossible for her to transfer to the passenger seat of her 4-Runner or my Tundra. Our daughter has a Dodge Charger. Because the seats are low, my wife could easily transfer to the passenger's seat. So we temporarily swapped my wife's 4-Runner for the Charger. This created a new problem. My wife's wheelchair does not fold up like a hospital wheelchair. It must be taken apart if it is to be placed in the trunk of the Charger. My wife and I found this problem to be unacceptable in the long term. As a result, my wife and I started looking for a vehicle that she could transfer into, that could carry additional passengers, and that had sufficient cargo space behind the rear seats to allow us to carry her wheelchair without taking it apart. The only vehicle we were able to find that met all of those criteria is the short wheel based Transit Connect Wagon. We have been using it for six months now. We equipped it with the 1.6 L Eco Boost engine. According to the Vehicle's on board computer our combined city/highway mileage is 25.6 mpg. Our daughter has her Charger back, and we have a vehicle that allows us to easily go on errands or trips without any significant inconvenience. Recently, we drove the Wagon from our home in Chandler, AZ to a town in the mountains, Pine, AZ . The performance of the vehicle surprised me. We had no problem climbing the hills as we went from an elevation of 1,100 feet to nearly 6,000 feet. Bottom Line: We are pleased. Update: We now have 7800 miles on the vehicle. The highway mileage is 29. City mileage is 25. Because we do more city driving the average is 26.5. Because the vehicle is small, my wife's friends are able to lift her wheelchair into the van with ease. As a result they don't think twice about taking her out for a girl's evening out. We are now more please with our Transit Connect Wagon. Second Update: We have owned this vehicle for three years now. It is still performing well. We could not be more pleased. Third update. We have owned the vehicle for four years. Other than routine oil changes and keeping the tires properly inflated, the only maintenance has been the replacement of the battery. We are still very pleased with the van.

Work van and it's great in SF. New information thesksfalling , 08/12/2015 Cargo Van XL w/ Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It's small but roomy. I purchased it in January and have about 10k miles on it. I am 6'2' and it's very comfortable. I am in it a lot Monday through Friday. This model does not come with a glass on the sliding door so that is an upgrade in my immediate future that I need for getting out of parking spots. I also want a rear recordable camera for backing up and watching the back. I have one in the front. I didn't think I would like the rear lift gate but I do. Previous to this van I have had several Astro vans but of course they stopped making them. I had to downsize a bit on tools and equipment but some items and tools I carried around for years and never used so for me it was no problem. Everything about the van works great. The transmission sometimes seems a little confused. I believe it's made in France. We will see how long it lasts. My Astros went over 150k on the transmissions. Gas milage is almost twice the Astro so I am saving dollars left and right. So far a great little truck that fits everywhere. I have about 85k on it now and just put the first set of brakes on. I got the side window which was a necessity for me for backing out. Love this little truck. Now I have 105 K 8-14-19 and the truck just keeps on going. I have not had a repair yet. I usually sell at 150k so let's see how far it goes.