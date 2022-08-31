Located in Saint Petersburg , FL / 832 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Twin Panel Power Moonroof Pro Trailer Backup Assist - High Capacity Adaptive Steering Sun/Moonroo...

I am writing this post to share my satisfaction with Autonation Ford Saint Petersburg. I purchased the 2022 F150XLT on July 5th-2022; It was an amazing experience. Before the purchase, I visited about 14 dealerships in Bradenton, Sarasota, Brandon and Tampa but I found Autonation Saint Petersburg the best best. My deal was concluded through the salesperson Mr. Art; I would say that Art is a person of the next level; he is a great human and an Auto Professional. Mr. Art gave us so much personal attention that it became very much easy for us to choose the right product that suits our family and was within our budget as well. We are also very thankful to the Dealership's General Manager Mr. Bruce Heath; I would say that he is a man of principles; we had a very memorable interaction with him. Mr. Art and Mr. Bruce will always be in our memories. I highly recommend to new vehicle buyers visit AutoNation Ford Saint Petersburg before the final decision. Cheers

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

VIN: 1FT8W2BT9MED66925

Stock: MED66925

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-21-2022