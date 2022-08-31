Used Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel for Sale
$54,999Good price$3,156 Below Market61,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle6.7L 8cylEnterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)Delivery available*
Located in Milwaukie, OR / 2,320 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT4LED04696
Stock: 7TR17D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
$65,494Great price$13,753 Below Market5,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6.7L 8cylPortsmouth Chevrolet (Portsmouth, NH)
Located in Portsmouth, NH / 447 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Ford F-250SD XL Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Agate Black Metallic 4WD, LED Roof Clearance Lights, Snow Plow Prep Package. Key Auto...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BTXNEC40747
Stock: K0602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2022
$82,000Great price$8,131 Below Market24,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylLouisburg Ford Sales (Louisburg, KS)
Located in Louisburg, KS / 926 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 FORD F-250 CREW CAB LARIAT TREMOR 4X4 ** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN HISTORY REPORT ** INCREDIBLE GO ANYWHERE TRUCK WITH AWESOME EQUIPMENT INCLUDING: 6.7L...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT0LEC88856
Stock: T6793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
$74,000Great price38,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylMac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Houston, TX)
Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT8MEC87715
Stock: NN283135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2022
$68,993Great price31,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylGay Buick GMC (Dickinson, TX)
Located in Dickinson, TX / 1,200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2019 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel ...
Dealer Review:
Easy to deal with. General Manager assisted me above and beyond my expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEG72166
Stock: 043514B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
$43,965Good price$4,567 Below Market118,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylHyundai of Columbia (Columbia, TN)
Located in Columbia, TN / 573 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOWEST PRICE WITH THE HIGHEST VALUE RANKING IN THE ENTIRE NASHVILLE MARKET! Want a good deal? You've found it!!! It's time to experience car buying th...
Dealer Review:
Damien was awesome. No pressure. Super relaxed. Makes you feel very comfortable in the process. Will definitely be back for my next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT2HEB28139
Stock: H9845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
$73,244Great price$7,123 Below Market32,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylKoons Ford of Annapolis (Annapolis, MD)
Located in Annapolis, MD / 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Ford F-250SD White Platinum Platinum 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, FX4 Off-Road Package...
Dealer Review:
We've purchased several vehicles from Koons Ford in Annapolis and must say, the experience exceeded our expectations in every aspect. The staff is amazing, both sales and service, and the showroom and customer lounge are next level.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KED23576
Stock: N1471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
$55,299Fair price$588 Below Market75,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle6.7L 8cylEnterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)Delivery available*
Located in Pelham, AL / 652 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT9LED05391
Stock: 7TL2D5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
$28,804Fair price$751 Below Market239,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylSeth Wadley Ford Lincoln (Pauls Valley, OK)
Located in Pauls Valley, OK / 1,130 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Oxford White Ford F-250SD XL 4D Crew Cab 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1HED11080
Stock: DD1871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
$86,991Great price$21,740 Below Market1,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylRowe Ford Lincoln of Westbrook (Westbrook, ME)
Located in Westbrook, ME / 490 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat TREMMOR W/WINCH AND CAP! 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Tu...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT7NEC53721
Stock: 225092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$64,989Good price$7,055 Below Market7,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylCorwin Ford Nampa (Nampa, ID)
Located in Nampa, ID / 2,030 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our Diesel equipped Accident Free, One Owner 2021 Ford F-250 XL Crew Cab 4X4, standing strong in Iconic Silver, is engineered never to stop moving for...
Dealer Review:
Ariel Huerta, along with the the staff at Corwin, work with us in the purchase of 2 new vehicles. They all worked in a professional manner with made the experience worthwhile.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT4MED90626
Stock: 2D90626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-12-2022
$84,581Great price17,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylBruce Lowrie Chevrolet (Fort Worth, TX)
Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,192 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. 2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat. This like new workhorse truck is waiting. Very nicely equipped and hard to find. See it today! Power Strok...
Dealer Review:
Although I ended up buying my Blazer from another dealership, Cleve was SUPER helpful to me!! He was very quick to answer any questions I had. Will definitely be back for my next purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT9NEC44423
Stock: 220318A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2022
$78,877Great price$8,796 Below Market8,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylLokey Nissan (Clearwater, FL)
Located in Clearwater, FL / 818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16409 miles below market average!Black Metallic 2020 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI ...
Dealer Review:
Incredible dealership and staff! My wife and I worked with John, and he was patient, explained everything, and was incredibly professional. We didn’t buy a car from them but will be more than happy to recommend them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT8LEE35960
Stock: NTE35960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
$89,439Great price$9,198 Below Market4,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylCapital Ford (Raleigh, NC)
Located in Raleigh, NC / 228 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, A/C Seats, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Intelligent Access w...
Dealer Review:
We ordered an F150 truck through Capital Ford recently, and had a great experience throughout the entire process. Even with the supply chain issues that Ford is having, everyone at the dealership helped us with the order to make sure we were able to build a truck to fit what we needed. When the truck was delivered, the rest of the process was just as good. It's never quick financing a car, but they did everything they could to get the process done as quickly as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BTXNEC41496
Stock: PC54751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2022
$60,489Great price$10,225 Below Market7,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylC Harper Chevrolet Buick (Belle Vernon, PA)
Located in Belle Vernon, PA / 146 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Race Red 2019 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel110V/400W Outl...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT2KEE81424
Stock: C64719A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
$87,730Great price$9,974 Below Market1,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylAutoNation Ford St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg, FL)
Located in Saint Petersburg, FL / 832 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Black Appearance Package Lariat Ultimate Package Pro Trailer Backup Assist - High Capacity Adapti...
Dealer Review:
I am writing this post to share my satisfaction with Autonation Ford Saint Petersburg. I purchased the 2022 F150XLT on July 5th-2022; It was an amazing experience. Before the purchase, I visited about 14 dealerships in Bradenton, Sarasota, Brandon and Tampa but I found Autonation Saint Petersburg the best best. My deal was concluded through the salesperson Mr. Art; I would say that Art is a person of the next level; he is a great human and an Auto Professional. Mr. Art gave us so much personal attention that it became very much easy for us to choose the right product that suits our family and was within our budget as well. We are also very thankful to the Dealership's General Manager Mr. Bruce Heath; I would say that he is a man of principles; we had a very memorable interaction with him. Mr. Art and Mr. Bruce will always be in our memories. I highly recommend to new vehicle buyers visit AutoNation Ford Saint Petersburg before the final decision. Cheers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT6NED25234
Stock: NED25234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2022
$63,999Good price11,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylVROOM (In-stock online)Delivery available*
Located in Stafford, TX / 1,215 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Texas Direct Auto has happily served the greater Houston area for more than 20 years. We are one of the largest auto dealerships in the country, with ...
Dealer Review:
false advertising regarding the car and they use the phone number provided to spam you!! be careful!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT2MEC60618
Stock: C60618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$85,500Good price1,200 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6.7L 8cylDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,168 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Steering Wheel,Lane Departur...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3NED69655
Stock: NED69655P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$60,865Great price$7,902 Below Market4,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylPalm Chevrolet Ocala (Ocala, FL)
Located in Ocala, FL / 732 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Ford F-250SD XL in Black Metallic features: 4WD F-250 SuperDuty XL, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, Black Met...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8LEE82613
Stock: IT40455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2022
$74,988Great price13,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylAutomax Ford (Killeen, TX)
Located in Killeen, TX / 1,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG**, **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **4WD**, **VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **ANDROID...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0MEC30985
Stock: MEC30985P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
$80,810Great price$8,741 Below Market15,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylAutoNation Ford St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg, FL)
Located in Saint Petersburg, FL / 832 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Twin Panel Power Moonroof Pro Trailer Backup Assist - High Capacity Adaptive Steering Sun/Moonroo...
Dealer Review:
I am writing this post to share my satisfaction with Autonation Ford Saint Petersburg. I purchased the 2022 F150XLT on July 5th-2022; It was an amazing experience. Before the purchase, I visited about 14 dealerships in Bradenton, Sarasota, Brandon and Tampa but I found Autonation Saint Petersburg the best best. My deal was concluded through the salesperson Mr. Art; I would say that Art is a person of the next level; he is a great human and an Auto Professional. Mr. Art gave us so much personal attention that it became very much easy for us to choose the right product that suits our family and was within our budget as well. We are also very thankful to the Dealership's General Manager Mr. Bruce Heath; I would say that he is a man of principles; we had a very memorable interaction with him. Mr. Art and Mr. Bruce will always be in our memories. I highly recommend to new vehicle buyers visit AutoNation Ford Saint Petersburg before the final decision. Cheers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No

Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W2BT9MED66925
Stock: MED66925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2022
