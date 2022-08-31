Skip to main content

Used Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
3,707 listings
  • New Listing
    2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

    2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    XLT Diesel Crew Cab

    $54,999
    Good priceGood price
    $3,156 Below Market
    61,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle
    6.7L 8cyl
    Enterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Blind Spot Monitorin...
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Milwaukie, OR / 2,320 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT7W2BT4LED04696
    Stock: 7TR17D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

    2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    XL Diesel Crew Cab

    $65,494
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,753 Below Market
    5,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6.7L 8cyl
    Portsmouth Chevrolet (Portsmouth, NH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Portsmouth, NH / 447 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Ford F-250SD XL Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Agate Black Metallic 4WD, LED Roof Clearance Lights, Snow Plow Prep Package. Key Auto...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT7W2BTXNEC40747
    Stock: K0602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-27-2022

  • 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    $82,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,131 Below Market
    24,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Louisburg Ford Sales (Louisburg, KS)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Louisburg, KS / 926 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 FORD F-250 CREW CAB LARIAT TREMOR 4X4 ** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN HISTORY REPORT ** INCREDIBLE GO ANYWHERE TRUCK WITH AWESOME EQUIPMENT INCLUDING: 6.7L...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W2BT0LEC88856
    Stock: T6793A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    $74,000
    Great priceGreat price
    38,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W2BT8MEC87715
    Stock: NN283135A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
      View Offers
    • 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
      Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      $68,993
      Great priceGreat price
      31,608 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Gay Buick GMC (Dickinson, TX)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Dickinson, TX / 1,200 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Clean CARFAX. Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2019 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel ...

      Dealer Review:

      Easy to deal with. General Manager assisted me above and beyond my expectations.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEG72166
      Stock: 043514B
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-29-2022

    • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

      2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty
      XLT Diesel Crew Cab

      $43,965
      Good priceGood price
      $4,567 Below Market
      118,519 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Hyundai of Columbia (Columbia, TN)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Columbia, TN / 573 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      LOWEST PRICE WITH THE HIGHEST VALUE RANKING IN THE ENTIRE NASHVILLE MARKET! Want a good deal? You've found it!!! It's time to experience car buying th...

      Dealer Review:

      Damien was awesome. No pressure. Super relaxed. Makes you feel very comfortable in the process. Will definitely be back for my next car.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT7W2BT2HEB28139
      Stock: H9845
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-29-2022

    • 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

      2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
      Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

      $73,244
      Great priceGreat price
      $7,123 Below Market
      32,185 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Koons Ford of Annapolis (Annapolis, MD)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Annapolis, MD / 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      2019 Ford F-250SD White Platinum Platinum 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, FX4 Off-Road Package...

      Dealer Review:

      We've purchased several vehicles from Koons Ford in Annapolis and must say, the experience exceeded our expectations in every aspect. The staff is amazing, both sales and service, and the showroom and customer lounge are next level.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KED23576
      Stock: N1471A
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-01-2022

    • New Listing
      2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

      2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
      XLT Diesel Crew Cab

      $55,299
      Fair priceFair price
      $588 Below Market
      75,683 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental vehicle
      6.7L 8cyl
      Enterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)
      Delivery available*
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Blind Spot Monitorin...
      Tire Pressure Warnin...
      +more

      Located in Pelham, AL / 652 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: No

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT7W2BT9LED05391
      Stock: 7TL2D5
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 08-02-2022

    • Advertisement
      Special offers available
      2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        View Offers
      • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

        2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        XL Diesel Crew Cab

        $28,804
        Fair priceFair price
        $751 Below Market
        239,240 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Seth Wadley Ford Lincoln (Pauls Valley, OK)
        AWD/4WD
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Upgraded Engine
        Alarm
        Trip Computer
        +more

        Located in Pauls Valley, OK / 1,130 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2017 Oxford White Ford F-250SD XL 4D Crew Cab 4WD Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT1HED11080
        Stock: DD1871A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-22-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $86,991
        Great priceGreat price
        $21,740 Below Market
        1,074 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Rowe Ford Lincoln of Westbrook (Westbrook, ME)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Westbrook, ME / 490 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat TREMMOR W/WINCH AND CAP! 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Tu...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BT7NEC53721
        Stock: 225092
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • Certified 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        XL Diesel Crew Cab

        $64,989
        Good priceGood price
        $7,055 Below Market
        7,726 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Corwin Ford Nampa (Nampa, ID)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        USB Inputs
        +more

        Located in Nampa, ID / 2,030 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Our Diesel equipped Accident Free, One Owner 2021 Ford F-250 XL Crew Cab 4X4, standing strong in Iconic Silver, is engineered never to stop moving for...

        Dealer Review:

        Ariel Huerta, along with the the staff at Corwin, work with us in the purchase of 2 new vehicles. They all worked in a professional manner with made the experience worthwhile.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT4MED90626
        Stock: 2D90626
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 07-12-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $84,581
        Great priceGreat price
        17,205 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet (Fort Worth, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,192 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. 2022 Ford F-250SD Lariat. This like new workhorse truck is waiting. Very nicely equipped and hard to find. See it today! Power Strok...

        Dealer Review:

        Although I ended up buying my Blazer from another dealership, Cleve was SUPER helpful to me!! He was very quick to answer any questions I had. Will definitely be back for my next purchase!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BT9NEC44423
        Stock: 220318A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-06-2022

      • 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $78,877
        Great priceGreat price
        $8,796 Below Market
        8,398 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Lokey Nissan (Clearwater, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Clearwater, FL / 818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16409 miles below market average!Black Metallic 2020 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI ...

        Dealer Review:

        Incredible dealership and staff! My wife and I worked with John, and he was patient, explained everything, and was incredibly professional. We didn’t buy a car from them but will be more than happy to recommend them.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BT8LEE35960
        Stock: NTE35960
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-02-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $89,439
        Great priceGreat price
        $9,198 Below Market
        4,550 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Capital Ford (Raleigh, NC)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Raleigh, NC / 228 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, A/C Seats, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Intelligent Access w...

        Dealer Review:

        We ordered an F150 truck through Capital Ford recently, and had a great experience throughout the entire process. Even with the supply chain issues that Ford is having, everyone at the dealership helped us with the order to make sure we were able to build a truck to fit what we needed. When the truck was delivered, the rest of the process was just as good. It's never quick financing a car, but they did everything they could to get the process done as quickly as possible.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BTXNEC41496
        Stock: PC54751
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-03-2022

      • 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        $60,489
        Great priceGreat price
        $10,225 Below Market
        7,047 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        C Harper Chevrolet Buick (Belle Vernon, PA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Belle Vernon, PA / 146 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Race Red 2019 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel110V/400W Outl...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT2KEE81424
        Stock: C64719A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-25-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $87,730
        Great priceGreat price
        $9,974 Below Market
        1,364 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Saint Petersburg, FL / 832 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Black Appearance Package Lariat Ultimate Package Pro Trailer Backup Assist - High Capacity Adapti...

        Dealer Review:

        I am writing this post to share my satisfaction with Autonation Ford Saint Petersburg. I purchased the 2022 F150XLT on July 5th-2022; It was an amazing experience. Before the purchase, I visited about 14 dealerships in Bradenton, Sarasota, Brandon and Tampa but I found Autonation Saint Petersburg the best best. My deal was concluded through the salesperson Mr. Art; I would say that Art is a person of the next level; he is a great human and an Auto Professional. Mr. Art gave us so much personal attention that it became very much easy for us to choose the right product that suits our family and was within our budget as well. We are also very thankful to the Dealership's General Manager Mr. Bruce Heath; I would say that he is a man of principles; we had a very memorable interaction with him. Mr. Art and Mr. Bruce will always be in our memories. I highly recommend to new vehicle buyers visit AutoNation Ford Saint Petersburg before the final decision. Cheers

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BT6NED25234
        Stock: NED25234
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-15-2022

      • 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

        2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        XL Diesel Crew Cab

        $63,999
        Good priceGood price
        11,203 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        VROOM (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        USB Inputs
        +more

        Located in Stafford, TX / 1,215 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Texas Direct Auto has happily served the greater Houston area for more than 20 years. We are one of the largest auto dealerships in the country, with ...

        Dealer Review:

        false advertising regarding the car and they use the phone number provided to spam you!! be careful!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT2MEC60618
        Stock: C60618
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $85,500
        Good priceGood price
        1,200 miles
        No accidents, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Driveway (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Leather Seats
        Sunroof/Moonroof
        +more

        Located in Dallas, TX / 1,168 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Steering Wheel,Lane Departur...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT3NED69655
        Stock: NED69655P
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

        2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        XL Diesel Crew Cab

        $60,865
        Great priceGreat price
        $7,902 Below Market
        4,804 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Palm Chevrolet Ocala (Ocala, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        USB Inputs
        +more

        Located in Ocala, FL / 732 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        This 2020 Ford F-250SD XL in Black Metallic features: 4WD F-250 SuperDuty XL, 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, Black Met...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT8LEE82613
        Stock: IT40455A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-31-2022

      • Certified 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $74,988
        Great priceGreat price
        13,266 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Automax Ford (Killeen, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Killeen, TX / 1,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        **LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG**, **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **4WD**, **VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **ANDROID...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT7W2BT0MEC30985
        Stock: MEC30985P
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      • 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
        Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        $80,810
        Great priceGreat price
        $8,741 Below Market
        15,600 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Saint Petersburg, FL / 832 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Twin Panel Power Moonroof Pro Trailer Backup Assist - High Capacity Adaptive Steering Sun/Moonroo...

        Dealer Review:

        I am writing this post to share my satisfaction with Autonation Ford Saint Petersburg. I purchased the 2022 F150XLT on July 5th-2022; It was an amazing experience. Before the purchase, I visited about 14 dealerships in Bradenton, Sarasota, Brandon and Tampa but I found Autonation Saint Petersburg the best best. My deal was concluded through the salesperson Mr. Art; I would say that Art is a person of the next level; he is a great human and an Auto Professional. Mr. Art gave us so much personal attention that it became very much easy for us to choose the right product that suits our family and was within our budget as well. We are also very thankful to the Dealership's General Manager Mr. Bruce Heath; I would say that he is a man of principles; we had a very memorable interaction with him. Mr. Art and Mr. Bruce will always be in our memories. I highly recommend to new vehicle buyers visit AutoNation Ford Saint Petersburg before the final decision. Cheers

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W2BT9MED66925
        Stock: MED66925
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-21-2022

      Previous
      123456
      Next
      Showing 1 - 21 out of 3,707 listings
      1. Home
      2. Used Cars For Sale
      3. Used Ford For Sale
      4. Used Ford F-250 Super Duty For Sale
      F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
      Select Buying Experience
      AnyOnlineIn-Store
      Filters
      Location
      Nationwide
      Search radius

      10mi

      50mi

      100mi

      500mi

      Make | Model | Year
      make
      model
      to
      Year(s)
      Condition
      Price and Payment
      $
      to
      $
      Price
      Rating

      Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

      Trim
      Truck Details

      Cabin Size

      Bed Length

      Displacement

      Mileage
      to
      Mileage
      Vehicle History
      Engine and Drivetrain

      Transmission

      Engine Type

      Drivetrain

      Cylinders

      Exterior Color
      Interior Color
      Features

      Comfort & Convenience

      Safety

      Engine & Exterior

      Entertainment

      Options & Packages
      Vehicle Listing Details

      Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info

      Shop used vehicles in your area

      Popular new car reviews and ratings

      Vehicle rankings by type

      Lease deals by make

      Lease deals by model

      Hot new vehicles

      * Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.