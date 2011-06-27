  1. Home
2020 Ford F-150 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Ford F-150

King Ranch

King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    F-Series Retail Customer Cash (#13776). Eligible buyers may receive F-Series Retail Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may not be combined with Ford Credit Lease or Special APR financing. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#13766). Eligible buyers may receive Ford Credit Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    RCL Customer Cash (#50528). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Select Inventory for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50538). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 College Student Purchase Program (#37422).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    American Quarter Horse Association for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 American Quarter Horse Member Offer CUSTOMER ELIGIBILITY - Eligible customers must be a member of AQHA for at least 60 days prior to the purchase of an eligible vehicle to qualify for this offer. Previous purchases will not be eligible for this incentive. The AQHA member links to http://www.fordspecialoffer.com/aqha from the AQHA website (www.aqha.com). They login to the website using their AQHA Member ID # and Zip Code (as printed on their AQHA Membership Card). AQHA members may contact AQHA Customer Service @ (806) 376-4811 if they need assistance processing their e-Certificate. AQHA members should present their e-Certificate to the Ford Dealership at time of purchase.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Medical Professionals Bonus Cash (#37636). Valid on select 2019/2020/2021 Ford vehicles excluding Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford Mustang GT350, Ford Mustang GT500. This incentive may not combine with other offers. Non-transferable out of household. Limit one per household. Must redeem using original offer; no duplicates will be accepted. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 09/30/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for complete qualifications and details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/15/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash - $500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for members of the following US Military Branches: Eligible Customers: - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans within 2 years of separation - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21156). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.5 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    0.9%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    3.9%7207/07/202009/09/2020
    4.9%7507/07/202009/09/2020

    Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special APR Financing (#21158). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    0%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    0%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    0%7207/07/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21166). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    5.9% APR financing for 84 months at $14.56 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.9%8407/07/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Ford F-150 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

