Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
POWERFUL,SPORT CAR HANDLING
Iam the proud owner of a 1999 crown Victoria, base model. it has 147,000 miles on it and still running strong! ive only had to do basic matin. ive done some mods like dual exsaust,MSD coils, and a K&N air filter. this car is fast, great handling for a fullsize 4 door car. gets awesome MPG on highway for a fullsize car. its also one of best build considering its a BODY ON FRAME car. no uni-body crap here! I would recommend this car to anybody looking for a safe,reiliable,good fuel economy car.
Problematic Ford
This is my first and last Ford vehicle. I like the car but it has cost me $9000 in repairs over the last 14 months. The plastic intake manifold cracked 1 month out of extended warranty and Ford corporation would not help whatsoever. I thought I had done my research on this car but perhaps mine is a lemon. I have had numerous electrical problems, replaced many coils. Brake jobs are quite frequent. The fenders have rusted through. There has been a high speed vibration that even Ford cannot figure out. I am absolutely disgusted with the repairs and the cost of repairs on this. You have just pushed another die hard American car lover to swing over to Japanese. Ford...your time is running out!
No longer available to the public
The "cop car", as my friends call it, has had only one minor repair (idle air control valve $200) in the nine years I've owned it (original owner; 84k miles as of 10/2008), excluding basic maintenance, tires, batteries, and fluids. Not the best car I've owned (that honor goes to my 77 Pont Bonneville, bought used), but I'd buy it, again, if I could (Ford no longer makes it available to the public, although its upscale, sister car, the Mercury Grand Marquis is similar).
Paid $10,000 for 99CVLX w/25K miles
Bulletproof engine that pulls hard under throttle, even at 70MPH! Smooth comfortable ride. 25MPG at 70MPH+ on the highway, with the air on...try that with anything else that is a V-8!! God Bless Big US built V-8 engines powering rear wheel drives!! You will not find a better deal, in terms of bang for the buck, power, ride and MPG than a used Crown Vic. This car had 25,000 miles on in in 6/02, stickered for $26,000, looked damn near brand new, and we paid $10,300 out the door.
Rocket Ride
Smooth power especially midrange makes passing a breeze. Confident handling at any legal speed makes this car my car of choice for long trips as well as around town. The interior is as big as a small office for those travelling salesman types.
