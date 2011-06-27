Used 1990 Ford Bronco II Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.0/460.0 mi.
|368.0/460.0 mi.
|368.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|23.0 gal.
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|2.9 l
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 4600 rpm
|140 hp @ 4600 rpm
|140 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.1 ft.
|33.2 ft.
|33.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57 cu.ft.
|57 cu.ft.
|57 cu.ft.
|Length
|161.8 in.
|161.8 in.
|161.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3385 lbs.
|3287 lbs.
|3287 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.8 cu.ft.
|23.8 cu.ft.
|23.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|70.4 in.
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|Wheel base
|94.0 in.
|94.0 in.
|94.0 in.
|Width
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
