Used 2015 FIAT 500L Consumer Reviews

Disagree with the experts. This car is underrated! Gilberto Marcha , 04/08/2016 Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This is the 11th new car I have purchased and this is one of the most enjoyable. My 2015 500L is a pleasure to drive. This vehicle has received more than a few negative professional reviews but I strongly disagree. Yes the center armrest is narrow but it is functional. I do not mind the emergency brake handle location. The car provides a great view of the road and the seating position is excellent. The ride is tuned to a good level in my opinion. I live in Chicago and this car has proven to be easy to park in tight city street spaces while providing excellent interior volume. Great cargo space for those larger purchases. Highway performance is also good, I have averaged 33 mpg. My children love this car and prefer to ride in it vs our Ford Taurus. I was in the market for a Chrysler 200 but when I could not find one equipped to my liking I took a chance on test driving the 500L and never looked back. Yes I was concerned with the professional ratings and reviews but my experience has been all positive. I have not experienced the brake fade some reviewers did. My car came with the Beats audio system and I frequently have too adjust the base level down as it is tuned too a level way too high. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fiat 500L = Fun Italian Ride demingboys , 06/06/2015 Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This little Italian charmer has been quite a refreshing joy to drive over the last few weeks. The performance of the multi-air turbo is phenomenal and unexpected. For its size, the 500L is nimble and handles more like a sports car than the Fiat self-described "Urban Utility Vehicle." I highly recommend the Trekking version of this vehicle. It is a better designed model than the others offered and more rugged in appearance. Report Abuse

Fun and Functional Richard , 05/02/2016 Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Having owned a fiat 128 Sedan, Fiat 128 3P, Fiat Bravo, and Fiat Spyder 2000 and loved them all I thought I would give Fiat another try since my wife has had a trouble free 500 Sport since 2012 with no problems. I traded in my luxury ride Buick Century for a 500L and I am in love with it. It has plenty enough power to get you on the interstate and cruise at the traditional 5 mph above the speed limit, as well as, get you in and out of tight spots. I especially love the option of running the gears yourself with the optional 6 speed automatic. It has lots of room both front and back and handles like a European Car should handle. It cuts and turns quickly and holds the road beautifully. All of that while maintaining a comfortable ride. I noticed that it stands just a few inches short of my 2003 Chevy Venture van. The appearance means a lot to me also, as it is highly unique and does not have the cookie cutter design that most cars have. In general, it looks great, is functional, roomy, powerful enough and fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I LOVE my 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking 6-speed automati Mark , 11/10/2015 Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I had a 2012 500 Sport and it was time for something bigger, I love the look of the 500X and had to take one for a test drive. I picked a Black 500X Trekking AWD, I liked the comfortable ride and was impressed with the 9 speed transmission. While talking about the numbers with my sales person, I could not take my eyes of this 2015 Rosso Perla colored 500L Trekking that was on the show room floor. After a few days I still could not get that car out of my mind, so I went back and test drove that 500L and I loved the cavernous feel on the inside, but it isn't enormous outside (love the cargo area and fold down back seats); it sips gas, has really good visibility, comfortable front seats and a smooth drive. The AISIN Heavy Duty 6 speed automatic shifts great and responds well when I need to down shift for passing or merging onto the highway. So for me I had to have the 500L Trekking, a week after I got it we took it on our family vacation. And it was very comfortable on that long 4 hour road trip to Todd PA. It got around 34 mpg (all highway driving) and on my normal day to day driving I average around 30 combined. I do love this car. I've had no problems whatsoever with it (it's still very new, only 1850 miles, so I'll keep my fingers crossed). It's weird, cute, bug-eyed looking and these are all positives to me. I have absolutely no regrets having moved into a car that performs the same functions of getting me around, but gives me so much more enjoyment than the average same-old same-old car everyone else has. Family, friends and coworkers always ask me "Why another Fiat?" aMy response is always the same, go test drive one for yourself and you will see why I love them. Not every poor review about the Fiat brand is true; you can't believe everything you read. After a year of ownership, the Fiat 500l Trekking is one of the best vehicles I have owned. Unlike other reviews I have not had any problems with the 500l. The only time it has seen the service center is for its routine maintenance. So let me say it again, not every poor review about the Fiat brand is true; you can't believe everything you read. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse