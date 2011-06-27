2019 FIAT 500e Consumer Reviews
STAY ALERT intros very quick car.
Jiggly ride but great fun to drive. The small wheels can get lost in large potholes that a big car could ignore. It doesn't wander. It doesn't skip down the road like a pickup truck on a dirt road. Nicely damped shocks on this car. Use back seat for duffles and fluffy packages, not people. Small back area OK for 4 grocery bags or two cases of wine. Center console lacks ability to change out cup holders for a little package or purse spot, cell phone holder, etc. Charges VERY fast on a level 2 charger. Mine charges to 114 miles, not just the advertised 86 miles. Nice paint but I wish the interior was not a black cave. Would prefer much brighter interior lighting. If the wheels are turned left or right and you pull out smartly, the car will jump left or right as this is a very intense electric. Quick steering response with a short wheelbase. Stay alert! You can easily drive this car way too fast. Above 50 mph or with windows open you deplete range much more quickly. It gives plenty of warning when you get to range of 15 miles or less and will identify the nearest charging point. You can drive it right to 1 mile remaining. At zero you must charge or tow it. Might be very handy as a camper's / mobile home accessory vehicle. Not really a freeway car. You will feel safer on small roads and city streets but I am used to E-type Mercedes, not such little cars. Mine is a lease conversion so only $109 per month, all in. That is a bargain. At the $34000 list price, I'd prefer a bigger Subaru Outback. If you can remove the back seats this could be a great small delivery vehicle for lots of small, quick deliveries. Very easy entry and exit. Think Uber for pharma, small groceries, Amazon, etc. Your own cell phone is a far better navigator that the built-in one. Mine lacks Apple Play but otherwise links fine for phone audio function. Good display for tire pressures - be sure to keep them balanced and matched pressure. It keeps the garage clean and sweet-smelling too. Park two where one normal car could reside. Plug it in nightly and get used to never stopping at the petrol station. You will have the sensation that driving became free. I don't mind running errands all over our small CA town as maneuvering and parking are very easy. It lacks modern warnings for cars in your blind spot. We don't have the back-up camera and find the parking sensor sounds way too early. There is no lane-hold or auto braking. Stay alert! This is not a Tesla. Ours does have a Tesla license plate which brings smiles. The car is so cute you may give it a name. Very basic controls for windows, mirrors, wipers. This is not a luxury car. I would not buy this for a young inexperienced driver, even though it is very easy to drive. The performance will lure a new driver to do silly things. On wet streets you can slide this easily with the brakes or spin the wheels when pulling out with too much power. The small tires do not have a lot of rubber on the road. There is not much maintenance to do other than keep it clean. Troubleshooting is via the standard plug but leave this for the dealer.
Sponsored cars related to the 500e
Related 2019 FIAT 500e info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2020 500X
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE