Used 2011 Ferrari California Features & Specs

More about the 2011 California
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 7750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
rear parking sensorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Passenger Compartment Mats In Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Color Upon Request For Seat Pipingyes
Color Upon Request For Standard Stitchingyes
Dedication Plate in Silveryes
Diamond Stitching Interioryes
Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror w/ Homelinkyes
External Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Color Upon Request For Windshield Arch And A-Pillarsyes
Color Upon Request For Heat Reflective Leather On Steering Wheelyes
Handy Fire Extinguisheryes
iPod Connectionyes
Diamond Stitching Pattern for Rear Seatsyes
Center Of Door Panel In Diamond Style Patternyes
Alcantara Windscreen Arch Upholsteryyes
Hi-Fi Premium Sound Systemyes
Racing Seats (Small)yes
Start and Stop Systemyes
Daytona Inserts In Alcantarayes
Color Upon Request For Special Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request Central Tunnelyes
Leather and Alcantara Interioryes
Daytona Style for Rear Seatsyes
Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style Seatsyes
Dual Color Interioryes
Color Upon Request For Armrest On Central Tunnelyes
Racing Seats (Medium)yes
Color Upon Request For Steering Wheelyes
Yellow Tachometeryes
Daytona Inserts In Leatheryes
Inner Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelinkyes
Red Tachometeryes
Heat Reflective Interior Leather Trimyes
Carbon Trim for the Door Panelsyes
Leather Luggage Kit For Trunkyes
Luggage Compartment Carpets In Alcantarayes
Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seatsyes
Carbon Finish in the Lower Zone of the Cabinyes
Driver's And Passenger's Footrest In Aluminumyes
Headliner Upholstered in Color Upon Requestyes
Cruise Controlyes
Leather Luggage Set For Rear Benchyes
Spare Wheel Kityes
Color Upon Request For Upper Dashboardyes
LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Trim for Central Bridgeyes
Racing Seats (Large)yes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Front and Rear Daytona Style Seat Trimyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Forged Diamond-Finish Wheelyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fendersyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber Front Wingyes
Heat-Insulating Windshieldyes
Brake Calipers In Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Brake Calipers In Scuderia Red Coloryes
Carbon Finish In The Upper Area Of Caryes
Brake Calipers In Yellow Coloryes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartmentyes
Brake Calipers In Red Coloryes
20" Diamond-Finish Sport Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panelyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Anti Stone Chipping Protective Filmyes
AFS-Advanced Frontlighting System Headlightsyes
19" Diamond-Finish Standard Wheelyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Black External A-Pillarsyes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zoneyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azzurro California Metallic
  • Verde
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Bianco Avus
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Vinaccia
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Grigio Medio
  • Avorio
  • Nero
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
