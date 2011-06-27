  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 458 Italia
  4. Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 458 Italia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,832
See 458 Italia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$229,832
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.4/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$229,832
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrorsyes
Carbon Fiber Sport Packageyes
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors and Homelink Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$229,832
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$229,832
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zoneyes
Two-Tone Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Central Tunnelyes
Dashboard Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Smokers Kityes
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Daytona Style for the Seatsyes
Interior Color for Upper Zoneyes
Dedication Plate in Silveryes
Luggage Set for Trunkyes
Leather Upholstery for Rear Shelfyes
Tachometer in Red Coloryes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Leather Upholstery for Headlineryes
Color Upon Request w/Special Stitchingyes
Diamond Stitching Pattern for the Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leatheryes
Tachometer in White Coloryes
HiFi Premium Sound Systemyes
Carbon Fiber for Lower Zone Interioryes
Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seatsyes
Leather and Alcantara Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Driver Area w/LEDsyes
Color Upon Request for Dashboardyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Armrestyes
Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnelyes
Inner Grills in Leather Coloryes
Internal Electrochromatic Rearview Mirroryes
Luggage Compartment Carpet in Alcantarayes
Alcantara Upholstery for Headlineryes
Luggage Set for Rear Benchyes
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDsyes
Suit Holderyes
Carbon Fiber Central Consoleyes
Electric Seatsyes
Leather Lower Zone Upholsteryyes
Super Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
"Diamond" Style for the Roofyes
Cruise Controlyes
Two-Tone Interioryes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Color Upon Request for Front Dashboardyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantarayes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingyes
Alcantara Interior Carpetsyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Interior Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelink Systemyes
iPod Installationyes
Color Upon Request for Seat Pipingyes
Tachometer in Yellow Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$229,832
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,832
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Sports Sill Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Trim for Engine Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Coveryes
Aluminum Brake Calipersyes
Giallo Modena Brake Calipersyes
Sport Exhaust Pipesyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Rosso Corsa Brake Calipersyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipersyes
20" Chrome Shadow Wheelsyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber Filter Box Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Moldingyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Heat Insulating Windshieldyes
20" Painted Sports Wheelsyes
Satellite Radio Antennayes
20" Forged Sport Wheels w/Diamond Finishyes
AFS Front Lighting Systemyes
Anti-Stone Chipping Filmyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Grigio Ferro Metallic Painted Forged 20" Rimsyes
Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Front Wingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Front track65.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Nero
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Avorio
  • Blu Scozia
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Grigio Medio
  • Verde
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Bianco Avus
  • Giallo Modena
  • Verde Zeltweg
  • Azzurro California
  • Blu Nart
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Verde British Racing
  • Rosso Dino
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Rubino Micalizzato
  • Vinaccia
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Canna di Fucile
  • Azzurro Monaco
  • Blu Swaters
Interior Colors
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$229,832
295/35R Y tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$229,832
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Free Maintenance7 yr./ 87500 mi.
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 458 Italia Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles