In Hydrogen vs. Electric Cars Comparison, Who Wins?

When comparing hydrogen versus electric cars (EVs), battery electric vehicles are the clear winner, based on both their popularity and the better-established infrastructure to support them. Over a million electric cars were sold in the U.S. last year, according to Edmunds data, compared to just under 3,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars. Despite that dominance, the hydrogen cars vs. electric cars battle could be ready to reignite with the awarding last year of $7 billion in federal grants to boost hydrogen production and Honda's upcoming launch of a hydrogen-fueled version of the popular CR-V crossover. Additionally, Toyota, Hyundai and BMW are developing hydrogen cars. What's the allure?

When there's fuel enough to run them, hydrogen-powered cars can go farther and refuel much faster than EVs of the same size. Hydrogen fuel cell cars aren't as clean or efficient as battery EVs, however, and developing a reliable, affordable and widespread fueling infrastructure is a big problem right now. But hydrogen-powered vehicles' range and refueling time could prove to be major selling points for consumers looking to leave internal combustion behind.

Comparing hydrogen vs. electric cars helps tell the story.