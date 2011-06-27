Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews
Dodge Ram Monster Tuff
Love the truck, purchased because of fuel economy I have a Ford F-450 4x4 it gets 9 miles per Gal. my new dodge so far averages 17-22 with only 600 miles on it so far. The only flaw I see is the tape used to secure the Laramie fender flares is coming loose.
Great Truck!
Solid, smooth ride, quiet,and comfortable. Love the upgraded interior and the exterior looks. The Cummins is strong and is averaging 17 mpg with only 3000 miles on it. Had 3 before, one had 350,000, other 180,000 and last 125,000 miles when I traded and never in the shop. If they were any indication of how tough RAM is, this truck easily surpass
Pretty Awesome Truck
Bought this truck cause I needed a bigger truck to pull my 35ft camper with. This thing is a beast! only had it for a couple of weeks but already know I am going to love it.
WHAT A TRUCK
Love this New Dodge 1 ton. Very quiet and comfortable. The kids enjoy the huge crew cab. The ride has been improved over previous truck. I am getting 18.1 mpg combined town and highway, good for a huge truck capable of towing 16,900 lbs(single rear wheels). The exhaust brake works very well and sounds just like a 18 wheeler when activated. Transmission is 6 speed auto and shifts well and the manual shift switch lets you choose gears(nice).
Best Ram Ever!
I've owned many Dodges but they finally got it right. This sweet machine has become the family hack. My wife fights me for it just to drive to the store. The interior is close to airtight, needing a slightly lowered window to keep from slamming the door. It's so quiet the only noise is a rear seat belt latch hitting the molding behind it. We fixed that with a piece of foamed fabric glued at the rattle point. We live in the mountains of Southern Oregon and she pulls the 4500 foot summit in cruise control (6th gear) without a downshift. Now, if I can only figure a way to keep it from my wife.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 3500
Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango