Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

Laramie SWLBQC 4x4 68RFE norfla71 , 09/28/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in June, with 32,000 miles, to pull a 32' toy hauler 5er'. The only major issue so far is the DPF clogged at about 40,000. This is the second HD I've owned; the other was an 04' 5.9 2X4 automatic. Stock, the 6.7 has much more grunt and this driveline is superior in all respects. All the complaints about emissions, fuel economy and injection systems are common across the big 3. Don't harp on Dodge-Cummins builds these engines and Uncle Sam demands clean tailpipes. As for fuel economy; with mandated ULSD I bet you won't get mid 20's out of the 5.9 anymore, either; in fact, I don't remember getting above 20 in my 04'. Don't buy into driving harder to kill C.E.L.-lazy dealer. Report Abuse

So far I have no complaints woodinvilleguy , 05/27/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Have had this truck for a month and so far have no complaints. Have put over 10,000 miles on it and am very happy with performance and the fuel mileage. If I stay between 65 to 75, I am getting 18 mpg and have gotten up 19.5 if I am cruising 60 to 65. On recent drive between Challlis, ID and Boise going over Lowman pass, elevation 5020 got 18.5 Report Abuse

Fix your 6.7 kodiak , 07/31/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I haul drilling equipment the first 10k miles my truck was in the shop about 16 to 18 times same problem all the time check motor light running out of fuel to the motor under load I got tired of it Dodge offered to give me back $30,000 of the $50,000 I paid for the truck well that was bull, a friend of mine told me of a old diesel mechanic that had a fix for it so I went to see him i left my truck there for the day he told me I would have no warranty but I feel like I have no warranty any how when I came back he had a pile of junk on the floor that looked like cats tubing and hoses and he went in to my dash and killed the red light I now have 32k miles no problems and 23 mpg on the highway its fixed Report Abuse

Never Again jdavis , 05/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have written one review a few months after I bought it; however, times have changed. I have owned it now 2 1/2 years and I can assure you of one thing: first and last Dodge. Multiple recalls, the ride is getting worse, gas mileage sucks beyond belief, check engine light comes on why? Should I have bought a Ford? don't know, but what I do know is this: NEVER AGAIN. Dodge can take my 40k and shove it. It's for sale if you know anyone looking for a nice truck.... Report Abuse