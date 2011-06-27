Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews
Laramie SWLBQC 4x4 68RFE
I bought this truck in June, with 32,000 miles, to pull a 32' toy hauler 5er'. The only major issue so far is the DPF clogged at about 40,000. This is the second HD I've owned; the other was an 04' 5.9 2X4 automatic. Stock, the 6.7 has much more grunt and this driveline is superior in all respects. All the complaints about emissions, fuel economy and injection systems are common across the big 3. Don't harp on Dodge-Cummins builds these engines and Uncle Sam demands clean tailpipes. As for fuel economy; with mandated ULSD I bet you won't get mid 20's out of the 5.9 anymore, either; in fact, I don't remember getting above 20 in my 04'. Don't buy into driving harder to kill C.E.L.-lazy dealer.
So far I have no complaints
Have had this truck for a month and so far have no complaints. Have put over 10,000 miles on it and am very happy with performance and the fuel mileage. If I stay between 65 to 75, I am getting 18 mpg and have gotten up 19.5 if I am cruising 60 to 65. On recent drive between Challlis, ID and Boise going over Lowman pass, elevation 5020 got 18.5
Fix your 6.7
I haul drilling equipment the first 10k miles my truck was in the shop about 16 to 18 times same problem all the time check motor light running out of fuel to the motor under load I got tired of it Dodge offered to give me back $30,000 of the $50,000 I paid for the truck well that was bull, a friend of mine told me of a old diesel mechanic that had a fix for it so I went to see him i left my truck there for the day he told me I would have no warranty but I feel like I have no warranty any how when I came back he had a pile of junk on the floor that looked like cats tubing and hoses and he went in to my dash and killed the red light I now have 32k miles no problems and 23 mpg on the highway its fixed
Never Again
I have written one review a few months after I bought it; however, times have changed. I have owned it now 2 1/2 years and I can assure you of one thing: first and last Dodge. Multiple recalls, the ride is getting worse, gas mileage sucks beyond belief, check engine light comes on why? Should I have bought a Ford? don't know, but what I do know is this: NEVER AGAIN. Dodge can take my 40k and shove it. It's for sale if you know anyone looking for a nice truck....
Check engine light
Great driving truck, but can not trust driving it and pulling my rv. I have 33,000 miles on diesel and have replaced the turbo. Particle filter, ac, brake and steering lines and cleaned EGR value twice. The dealer charged $529 for cleaning even though cleaning is recommended at 67,500. It stays in shop for repair often. Think I need new exhaust system, any thoughts appreciated.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 3500
Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango