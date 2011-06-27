Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Consumer Reviews

John T , 07/25/2016 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)

7 of 9 people found this review helpful

This vehicle received all service at Chrysler dealerships and yet had way too many issues. It is used for occasional towing of a 5th wheel (8500 lbs.) and a four wheeler on a light trailer as well as a 17 ft boat. Entire front end was replaced at about 30K miles. Next the front engine seals replaced at about 60K miles. Next at 102K and the front seals leaking all over driveway again this time at my cost of $3800. Soon after transmission pan leaking just under $500 for seal and service. Listed are just the larger items. My maintenance cost on this truck has exceeded $8000. At 110K miles and has been in the shop for weeks. Truck started having a shutter at 110,000 miles, first place charged for diagnoses and could not figure it out at all. Next diesel shop say $175 and referred to transmission shop. Transmission place says no it is maybe injectors. Forth diesel shop says maybe injector issue but can not tell which one says wait until it gets worse. One year later I am still driving it while it shakes. Two years now and still same problem. Dealers have different ideas so I am afraid to have a few unnecessary items fixed while trying to find the correct one. Seems like many of my issues may of been made much more expensive by dealerships inability to locate the problem without changing the wrong gasket or part several times. Changed dealerships for service several times and only after getting away from a Chrysler repair center did my issues and costs go way down. Mileage increase somewhat after some cheating. When seals were replaced at dealership the mechanic failed to secure the lock but on one injector causing issues that appeared much worse. Repaired at private contractor for only $400.