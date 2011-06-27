Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum payload1735.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
