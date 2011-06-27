Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/330.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|219.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4400 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|2130.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
