Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 RAM 150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg12/15 mpg12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.264.0/330.0 mi.264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Measurements
Length219.9 in.219.9 in.219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.4400 lbs.4400 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6400 lbs.
Maximum payload2130.0 lbs.2130.0 lbs.2130.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.131.0 in.131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
