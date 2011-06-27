  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Daytona Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Daytona
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG202025
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/25 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/336.0 mi.238.0/350.0 mi.308.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG202025
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 6000 rpm141 hp @ 5200 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.42.6 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.48.3 in.48.3 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.30.0 in.30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.0 in.179.0 in.179.0 in.
Curb weight2942 lbs.2942 lbs.2779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
See Daytona InventorySee Daytona InventorySee Daytona Inventory

