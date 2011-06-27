Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Surprised!

Elkdog, 11/19/2010
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

It had been (12) years since I had owned a Dodge Dakota but I always liked them. The 2008 I purchased with the TRX package, 4.7 liter V-8, and crew cab is super nice. It rides nice, has great performance, and gets pretty good gas mileage. This truck is much nicer than any I have owned from Chevy, Ford, and even the previous Dodge Ram and (2) Dakota's. This truck blows them out of the water...what else can be said? I am surprised!

10 years and no problems

kp, 12/29/2017
TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

10 years and no problems. It is so comfortable on the road we often take the Dakota on road trips rather than are more fuel efficient car. Tows my boat effortlessly.

Searched for this vehicle almost a year....

Louisa Allyn, 08/16/2018
BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Andy is my honey. I looked and looked and the few I found (the LAST year 2011, you could get the Dakota) had so many miles on them, ugh! AND it seemed almost NO ONE ponied up the extra $80 for the 392 rear end; which if you tow, you HAVE to have. There he was, over at Santa Cruz VW, just waiting for me. So big and arctic white and handsome. Andy had 60something thousand miles, truck liner, four wheel drive, Big Horn, A/C that'll blow you out of the cab and back big enough for my Ridgeback (Jani is a good girl) and handlable for a Gal like me. Most trucks were just too big to get out of a scrap on the open road. This truck is perfect. I get (for a truck) good gas mileage and it can tow (all day long, thanks to the 392 rear end) my camper trailer, my X-1, my utility trailer fully loaded, and my ranch vehicle Rav-4. It says it can tow 5,000 pounds + but I really wouldn't put more than 4,000 pounds behind it, just sayin'. Good luck finding another truck like this. Andy is my honey and I'm keepin' him. P.S. After one year, i am stilled thrilled with this vehicle!

Best truck I have had yet.

Bob Dreewes, 08/30/2016
BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this PU as my retirement truck. It has been excellent. In the past 7 years it is still like new and has never let me down. It just passed 23,000 miles and still running great. I have have guys walk up and ask if I was thing of selling it. I replaced the original tires as they were starting to check on the rim. It uses no oil between changes which occur every 2,000 miles.

Love the truck, don't love the issues...

G Hop, 11/23/2019
ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2010 Dakota 3.7 L Big Horn package May, 2019. I've always liked Dakota's. I thought that it was a good thing having the 6 cyl for fuel economy, which it is. There are issue I've found. The 1st is the engine size. Dodge should have put at least a 4.0 L engine in it. My older 2003 S-10 had way more power and towing capabilities than this one. The 2nd is that the truck inexplicably turns off. I was 1st told that the transmission was overheating thus automatically cutting off the engine as a built-in safety mechanism. Then recently the engine has continued to cut out. This time I discovered that it is the ignition switch which is loose. My wish is that Dodge (RAM) brings back the Dakota. My suggestions are 1) keep the 2010 body, it's a TRUE mid-sized truck. 2) Engines: Have a larger 4.0 or bigger V-6 and the Eco-Diesel in the 1500. 3) Reconfigure the cab. There's a lot of empty & mis-used space. I'm sure that there's other things but these are my biggies.

