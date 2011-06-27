Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|15
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|210.0/270.0 mi.
|285.0/375.0 mi.
|418.0/550.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|15.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 4800 rpm
|99 hp @ 4500 rpm
|99 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|43.5 ft.
|46.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|no
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|no
|53.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|no
|58.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.0 in.
|207.5 in.
|208.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4300 lbs.
|2400 lbs.
|2500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3653 lbs.
|3047 lbs.
|3231 lbs.
|Height
|67.8 in.
|64.4 in.
|64.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1450.0 lbs.
|1250.0 lbs.
|1450.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.0 in.
|124.0 in.
|131.0 in.
|Width
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
