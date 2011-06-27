Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG152222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/270.0 mi.285.0/375.0 mi.418.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG152222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm99 hp @ 4500 rpm99 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.43.5 ft.46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.8 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono38.5 in.
Rear hip Roomnono53.4 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono58.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.207.5 in.208.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.2400 lbs.2500 lbs.
Curb weight3653 lbs.3047 lbs.3231 lbs.
Height67.8 in.64.4 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.124.0 in.131.0 in.
Width68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
