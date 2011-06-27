  1. Home
2020 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

Charger GT AWD

Greg Kozera, 04/22/2020
GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

It is a great car. Incredibly quiet and all controls are easy to use The handling and braking are confidence inspiring when driving

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Scatpack Widebody is the perfect blend

Chris Gray, 06/22/2020
Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Picked up my black 2020 charger a few weeks ago and it is fantastic. Great horsepower and handling. Interior is actually much better than what I remember from my previous Dodge vehicles (2012 Charger, 2014 Challenger). Gas Mileage is ok 16-18 mpg, but mostly around town. Have had the whole family in the car for road trips. Got it without the sunroof for additional headroom.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hard core muscle.

Scat pack grin. , 04/29/2020
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Burns lots of fuel. And burns lots of fuel. In case I didn’t mention it, it burns lots of fuel. 14 mpg around town. Might get 16 if you stay out of it, but let’s face it you buy it to romp on it. Car is too new to talk about build quality. Electronics are plentiful and the car is fully tunable as far as performance goes.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun to drive

Yh8dgr8, 04/19/2020
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

the only downside is the gas consumption. But the ride and handle is better than most, the power feels amazing. That Hemi growl is what separates this beast from the competition, the stock active exhaust is addictive..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car !

Great car, 04/25/2020
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Lots of room and just a great looking vehicle .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
