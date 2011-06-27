2020 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
Charger GT AWD
It is a great car. Incredibly quiet and all controls are easy to use The handling and braking are confidence inspiring when driving
Scatpack Widebody is the perfect blend
Picked up my black 2020 charger a few weeks ago and it is fantastic. Great horsepower and handling. Interior is actually much better than what I remember from my previous Dodge vehicles (2012 Charger, 2014 Challenger). Gas Mileage is ok 16-18 mpg, but mostly around town. Have had the whole family in the car for road trips. Got it without the sunroof for additional headroom.
Hard core muscle.
Burns lots of fuel. And burns lots of fuel. In case I didn’t mention it, it burns lots of fuel. 14 mpg around town. Might get 16 if you stay out of it, but let’s face it you buy it to romp on it. Car is too new to talk about build quality. Electronics are plentiful and the car is fully tunable as far as performance goes.
Fun to drive
the only downside is the gas consumption. But the ride and handle is better than most, the power feels amazing. That Hemi growl is what separates this beast from the competition, the stock active exhaust is addictive..
Great car !
Lots of room and just a great looking vehicle .
