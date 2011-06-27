  1. Home
Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/500 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower251 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,875
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Quick Order Package 28Yyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,875
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Power Folding Third Row Seatyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/HDD/Navigation Radioyes
Second Row Swiveling Bucket Seats w/Boostersyes
Flexible Seating Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Sirius Backseat TVyes
Entertainment Group 3yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,875
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,875
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,875
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cardovan Pearl Coat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clear Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,875
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P225/65R17 100T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,875
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
