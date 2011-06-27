Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Be Careful With Used Purchase airsense00 , 07/08/2014 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful We like the features of the van such as powered doors, captain seats, DVD players. The kids love the van and it is safe. However I greatly question the quality and reliability. With 70,000 miles on ours it literally eats 1 quart of oil per 1000 miles. No blue smoke, not leaking on floor. The first week we owned it the EGR valve went bad. The brakes are new so haven't replaced them yet in 6 months. Seems to wear the tires pretty quick. Sounds like a wheel bearing is going bad lately. The interior has some cheap spots as the handle for the gear shift fell off as did the sun visor. The gas mileage is averaging 18 mpg which is mix of town and highway. Buy the extended warranty for this one! The transmission started very occasionally not shifting in to 2nd gear so I traded it in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rear axle Brace keeps snapping at speed, Jessew , 10/13/2015 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle New,and now have 115K on it .The engine and transmission have been excellent,everything else seems cheaply built and falling apart..The most serious issue is that the rear axle brace that fastens the passenger side rear wheel to the body of the vehicle has snapped cleanly in two twice in the past 6 months,no idea why .The last time we were at 45 MPH,fishtailing all over the road, fortunate to bring it to a safe stop....and 600 miles from home..We were lucky to find a little local welding shop there , they added an angle iron to the tinsy little brace,welded it on and we returned home safely.....Chrysler designed a cutout hole into the brace ,probably to save a few pounds of metal ,that is where both breaks happened about 3 inches apart....we feel lucky to be alive.

Regretting buying this vehicle msecrest , 06/28/2011 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle in 2009 as a second owner with 33,000 miles on it. Since then I have put ~50,000 miles on it. The van is comfortable and rides decent. It has plenty of storage space. Gas mileage is lower than I'd like at 19/23. Mechanically this vehicle has had nothing but issues. While some were recalled and fixed, others are not. Problems: 1 - it uses oil, about 1qt/1000 miles. This is a major issue with me. 2 - The sliding door hinges do not support the doors well. They start rubbing on the bottom guide. 3 - I've had it in for service on the engine 3 times. Currently in the shop with issues. For a top of the line minivan I expected the quality to be a lot higher.

Lets be realistic khadra , 09/14/2013 34 of 37 people found this review helpful This is our second 2008 town and country, both were preowned. Th first was LX trim and the current one is limited. I got the first minivan with 95 k and I sold it with 130k and 4 years of ownership. It was running solid but did not have a lot of options that we needed. Then two months ago I was able to spot a black 2008 tc limited. You can't beat the value of these minivans; the price of the minivan, oem parts and dealership labor and still under 17 K. Lets be realistic, maybe this minivan is not durable like a toyota, BUT you get huge savings and lot of features that you can't find with other manufacturers. It's not expensive to maintain the minivan and I believe reliable enough.