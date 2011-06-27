  1. Home
Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2007 PT Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,730
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,730
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,730
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume84.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Yellow Clearcoat
  • Tangerine Pearlcoat
  • Opal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather/suede
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,730
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/55R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,730
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
