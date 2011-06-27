  1. Home
Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3314 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Length168.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Yellow Clearcoat
  • Tangerine Pearlcoat
  • Opal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ocean Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather/suede
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
