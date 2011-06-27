Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Great alternative to an SUV lmatracia , 11/10/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have always wanted a car with a back-hatch (due to always owning large dogs). I purchased this car in 2011 with 132k from my mechanic. He combed through it with a fine tooth comb, so i knew it would be reliable. My car has leather seats, power everything and a sunroof. I enjoy the leather seats, being a dog groomer means lots of dog hair, but the leather is easy to clean. My only complaints are that the ride is a little noisy and rough (but i think it needs new shocks, being a 12 year old car), and i have had issues with the alloy wheels. the rims have slightly corroded (nothing visible to naked eye) but it was causing my tires to lose air regularly. bead seal was quick inexpensive fix. Report Abuse

Lovely, Lovely! mocknozzier , 12/25/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 5-speed PT Cruiser on February 19, 2014, and it has been nothing but perfect so far! I only paid $2,500 for it, 85,000 mi, and numerous people commented on what good condition it was in (I had test drove another PT at a different dealer; it was higher priced and was in bad condition). I learned to drive stick in this car; it is particularly more easy to stall in this car than in other stick shifts. It's not very good in the snow, so it's best to wait until the roads are plowed and salted to take it out. I have a lot of tall friends (around 6 ft), and for being a small car it has a lot of leg/head room! It is also a dream to parallel park and is very spacious on the inside!

Most versatile car ever Ed , 02/13/2016 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Tremendous interior room and cargo hauling. High seating possition. Easy to drive. Love the styling. Nothing like it on the market. I have reluctantly sold the Cruiser after 16 years and 160,000 miles. Its replacement, Elantra GT, is just not the same. I still get heart throbs when I see a Cruiser on the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this car elsa anzalone , 09/25/2016 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 PT Cruiser in 2003 with 36K miles. I love the sunroof and the shelf in the back. It was always fun to drive and while Chrysler was not known for reliability, I didn't think I had a lot of problems because I am attentive to maintenance. I have had my car for 13 years and gone from 36k miles to 172k and STILL love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability