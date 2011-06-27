Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Great alternative to an SUV
I have always wanted a car with a back-hatch (due to always owning large dogs). I purchased this car in 2011 with 132k from my mechanic. He combed through it with a fine tooth comb, so i knew it would be reliable. My car has leather seats, power everything and a sunroof. I enjoy the leather seats, being a dog groomer means lots of dog hair, but the leather is easy to clean. My only complaints are that the ride is a little noisy and rough (but i think it needs new shocks, being a 12 year old car), and i have had issues with the alloy wheels. the rims have slightly corroded (nothing visible to naked eye) but it was causing my tires to lose air regularly. bead seal was quick inexpensive fix.
Lovely, Lovely!
I bought my 2001 5-speed PT Cruiser on February 19, 2014, and it has been nothing but perfect so far! I only paid $2,500 for it, 85,000 mi, and numerous people commented on what good condition it was in (I had test drove another PT at a different dealer; it was higher priced and was in bad condition). I learned to drive stick in this car; it is particularly more easy to stall in this car than in other stick shifts. It's not very good in the snow, so it's best to wait until the roads are plowed and salted to take it out. I have a lot of tall friends (around 6 ft), and for being a small car it has a lot of leg/head room! It is also a dream to parallel park and is very spacious on the inside!
Most versatile car ever
Tremendous interior room and cargo hauling. High seating possition. Easy to drive. Love the styling. Nothing like it on the market. I have reluctantly sold the Cruiser after 16 years and 160,000 miles. Its replacement, Elantra GT, is just not the same. I still get heart throbs when I see a Cruiser on the road.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car
I bought my 2001 PT Cruiser in 2003 with 36K miles. I love the sunroof and the shelf in the back. It was always fun to drive and while Chrysler was not known for reliability, I didn't think I had a lot of problems because I am attentive to maintenance. I have had my car for 13 years and gone from 36k miles to 172k and STILL love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Very pleased...
My used '01 PT was purchased a few months ago with high mileage - about 75k - from a dealer. It's a 5-speed, which really helps the 150hp engine with pick-up. The exterior is beautiful and seems so far to be well constructed and road-worthy. The interior is very comfortable, but has some odd control placements, and only the driver's seat has a center arm rest. For such a high mileage car (for it's age) this baby has been a cherry piece. It still drives like the newer model I test drove, and is quite fun to pilot. Gas mileage could be better (I average 23), but it could be worse. All in all, excellent buy. I may well consider another.
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons