Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews

155 reviews
Great alternative to an SUV

lmatracia, 11/10/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have always wanted a car with a back-hatch (due to always owning large dogs). I purchased this car in 2011 with 132k from my mechanic. He combed through it with a fine tooth comb, so i knew it would be reliable. My car has leather seats, power everything and a sunroof. I enjoy the leather seats, being a dog groomer means lots of dog hair, but the leather is easy to clean. My only complaints are that the ride is a little noisy and rough (but i think it needs new shocks, being a 12 year old car), and i have had issues with the alloy wheels. the rims have slightly corroded (nothing visible to naked eye) but it was causing my tires to lose air regularly. bead seal was quick inexpensive fix.

Lovely, Lovely!

mocknozzier, 12/25/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 5-speed PT Cruiser on February 19, 2014, and it has been nothing but perfect so far! I only paid $2,500 for it, 85,000 mi, and numerous people commented on what good condition it was in (I had test drove another PT at a different dealer; it was higher priced and was in bad condition). I learned to drive stick in this car; it is particularly more easy to stall in this car than in other stick shifts. It's not very good in the snow, so it's best to wait until the roads are plowed and salted to take it out. I have a lot of tall friends (around 6 ft), and for being a small car it has a lot of leg/head room! It is also a dream to parallel park and is very spacious on the inside!

Most versatile car ever

Ed, 02/13/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Tremendous interior room and cargo hauling. High seating possition. Easy to drive. Love the styling. Nothing like it on the market. I have reluctantly sold the Cruiser after 16 years and 160,000 miles. Its replacement, Elantra GT, is just not the same. I still get heart throbs when I see a Cruiser on the road.

Love this car

elsa anzalone, 09/25/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 PT Cruiser in 2003 with 36K miles. I love the sunroof and the shelf in the back. It was always fun to drive and while Chrysler was not known for reliability, I didn't think I had a lot of problems because I am attentive to maintenance. I have had my car for 13 years and gone from 36k miles to 172k and STILL love it.

Very pleased...

LittleSocrates, 12/31/2003
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

My used '01 PT was purchased a few months ago with high mileage - about 75k - from a dealer. It's a 5-speed, which really helps the 150hp engine with pick-up. The exterior is beautiful and seems so far to be well constructed and road-worthy. The interior is very comfortable, but has some odd control placements, and only the driver's seat has a center arm rest. For such a high mileage car (for it's age) this baby has been a cherry piece. It still drives like the newer model I test drove, and is quite fun to pilot. Gas mileage could be better (I average 23), but it could be worse. All in all, excellent buy. I may well consider another.

