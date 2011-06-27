Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Consumer Reviews

An Enthusiast's Vehicle Mike , 07/15/2009 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've never driven a "sports car" in my life. I felt the need and felt I'd be too claustrophobic for it. I've been driving SUVs for the past 15 yrs and felt no reason to switch. As a likely symptom of my midlife crisis (??), I found myself wanting a new car. Not just any car. I wanted a different car -- in a true sense of the word. I didn't want a Lexus or BMW. I was quite smitten with the look of the Infinite FX35. It was different and cool. I drove one. I was completed deflated. It was a boring ride. Then, I saw Crossfire. I felt stimulated and intrigued. I went and drove one. I was hooked. It was gorgeous and different on the outside. Driving made me feel something powerful Report Abuse

Identity crisis Crossfireowner , 09/30/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful This german mutt has lost its identity in exchange for economy and American drivability. All sport car compromises for just some of the fun. PROS: -Grin inducing sticky turns. Almost no body roll. -Styling is great to "tragically unique" -Bulletproof Mercedes parts. -Sporty suspension might be a con to some, a definite pro to me. CONS: -Tire noise from it's $220 (!) huge rear tires is understandable. Wind noise and plastic creaking from its cheap interior is not. -Steering is numb, pedals are squishy. -Impossible in rough weather. -Standard coupe compromises, trunk, leg room, ect. -6.5sec to 60MPH is just okay. -Blind spots are workable, but still there. Report Abuse

A Fun to Drive Car Richard , 08/25/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a 2-seat convertible and my wife and I chose the Crossfire. We bought this car new in March 2008. Sticker was 41,500, we got it for 32,000 total (tax, title, etc.) and are very happy with the car. The best feature of the car is the styling - very unique. I get positive comments most everywhere I go. Have a bad day at work? Do as my wife and I - drop the top, go for a ride in the country and you'll be smiling. This car is comfy for a short wheelbase, 2-seater, the seats too. I plan to keep this car for a long time, as is my custom. If you own a Crossfire, join the Crossfire International Car Club Inc. (Google CICCI) - you won't regret it. Report Abuse

Great Handling Car sportcarman12 , 03/17/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful we bought our Chrysler Crossfire Limited convertible in december 2010. I was amazed by the looks of the car & was impressed with the prefromance & handling. So far we have had no problems with the car but we change the oil every 3 thousand miles and you get better preformance if you use the best oil you can find. Yes on road trips the tires are loud but that doesnt matter because everything else about the car comprimises for the loud tires. we launch from 0-60 im 5.6 seconds & the breaking on the car is just amazing. Those of you who are looking for a very good sports car for a low price this would be the car for you. You can get the srt-6 used for 22k or get the regular for 15k-25k. Report Abuse