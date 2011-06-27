  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Crossfire
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Crossfire
5(81%)4(13%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.7
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Crossfires for sale
List Price
$9,910
Used Crossfire for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An Enthusiast's Vehicle

Mike, 07/15/2009
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I've never driven a "sports car" in my life. I felt the need and felt I'd be too claustrophobic for it. I've been driving SUVs for the past 15 yrs and felt no reason to switch. As a likely symptom of my midlife crisis (??), I found myself wanting a new car. Not just any car. I wanted a different car -- in a true sense of the word. I didn't want a Lexus or BMW. I was quite smitten with the look of the Infinite FX35. It was different and cool. I drove one. I was completed deflated. It was a boring ride. Then, I saw Crossfire. I felt stimulated and intrigued. I went and drove one. I was hooked. It was gorgeous and different on the outside. Driving made me feel something powerful

Report Abuse

Identity crisis

Crossfireowner, 09/30/2010
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

This german mutt has lost its identity in exchange for economy and American drivability. All sport car compromises for just some of the fun. PROS: -Grin inducing sticky turns. Almost no body roll. -Styling is great to "tragically unique" -Bulletproof Mercedes parts. -Sporty suspension might be a con to some, a definite pro to me. CONS: -Tire noise from it's $220 (!) huge rear tires is understandable. Wind noise and plastic creaking from its cheap interior is not. -Steering is numb, pedals are squishy. -Impossible in rough weather. -Standard coupe compromises, trunk, leg room, ect. -6.5sec to 60MPH is just okay. -Blind spots are workable, but still there.

Report Abuse

A Fun to Drive Car

Richard, 08/25/2009
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've always wanted a 2-seat convertible and my wife and I chose the Crossfire. We bought this car new in March 2008. Sticker was 41,500, we got it for 32,000 total (tax, title, etc.) and are very happy with the car. The best feature of the car is the styling - very unique. I get positive comments most everywhere I go. Have a bad day at work? Do as my wife and I - drop the top, go for a ride in the country and you'll be smiling. This car is comfy for a short wheelbase, 2-seater, the seats too. I plan to keep this car for a long time, as is my custom. If you own a Crossfire, join the Crossfire International Car Club Inc. (Google CICCI) - you won't regret it.

Report Abuse

Great Handling Car

sportcarman12, 03/17/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

we bought our Chrysler Crossfire Limited convertible in december 2010. I was amazed by the looks of the car & was impressed with the prefromance & handling. So far we have had no problems with the car but we change the oil every 3 thousand miles and you get better preformance if you use the best oil you can find. Yes on road trips the tires are loud but that doesnt matter because everything else about the car comprimises for the loud tires. we launch from 0-60 im 5.6 seconds & the breaking on the car is just amazing. Those of you who are looking for a very good sports car for a low price this would be the car for you. You can get the srt-6 used for 22k or get the regular for 15k-25k.

Report Abuse

So Far So Good

Bobbylew, 08/22/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I am very happy with my car. It handles great and so far is quite dependable. Watch out for the trunk lid. I made the mistake of leaving it half way closed after getting something out of the trunk and I wound up killing the battery. When I purchased the car the one key didn't work. The dealership had to get the replacement from Mersedes and they told me it would have cost me $150. for me to buy one if it wasn't under warranty if say I lost mine. I haven't had any other problems so far.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Crossfires for sale

Related Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles