Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

I went to the dealer ready to lease a 2017 Grand Cherokee. My 300 happened to be on the showroom floor and it was love at first sight. Sounds corny, but it is a beautiful car. I have the non metallic Ceramic Gray Clear Coat paint, AWD, The S premium, group and the S Appearance package. Rides like a dream, gas mileage is acceptable for a big car and in sport mode handles really well. Chrysler has made significant improvement in their electronics, infotainment and interior materials. At least they have in the 300. I've owned 5 Jeeps, T&C van and a Sebring Convertible. My 300 is the best of them all. It is a big car, but doesn't have that big car feel inside. Beats audio is wonderful and the styling of the "S" trim constantly gets compliments. AWD only available with the V6, which is fine. 300 HP is plenty to move this car. I test drove the Hemi RWD model, but since I live in the snowbelt, AWD was the obvious choice. No regrets. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Brian S. , 06/26/2017 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I bought this car after being in mid sized SUV and large pickup trucks for the past 9 years. Coming from that background, this is an amazing car. I have the Sport model and you cannot be put off by the editor's review here. They reviewed a totally different car than mine in totally different circumstances. I was a little afraid of the comments of the ride and handling but I have not found any of that to be the case. The Sport is a tight, smooth, powerful car in mainstream driving situations. During normal driving it exhibits none of the floatiness or undesirable body roll described here. The seats are bolstered and firm so that one is held tightly in position during turning. They may be a little too small, as many of the Dodge/Chrysler products tend to be. Braking is firm and straight for a large car. In fact, one has to be aware of all the automatic systems in place to help you drive. I brake moderately coming to stops and I can feel the system apply more pressure as one of the safety systems thinks I am not stopping fast enough. Either that or the brakes really grab after a few seconds warm up. The engine is smooth and responsive, especially at passing speeds. And I am getting 28MPG right out of the box at moderate (65-70) highway speeds, which is incredible. Visibility does not seem to be a problem, again coming from a truck background. The quietness is also amazing as is the sound system. My wife bought a new 2016 Charger, the sister car to this and while they share platforms, there are distinct differences that are worth the $10,000 difference. I opted for the AWD system, which may be the only models available here in Minnesota. If all-weather capabilities are what you want or need, this car seems like it will provide them and be a worthy premium choice for large cars available.