Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews
My 300S, a great car
I went to the dealer ready to lease a 2017 Grand Cherokee. My 300 happened to be on the showroom floor and it was love at first sight. Sounds corny, but it is a beautiful car. I have the non metallic Ceramic Gray Clear Coat paint, AWD, The S premium, group and the S Appearance package. Rides like a dream, gas mileage is acceptable for a big car and in sport mode handles really well. Chrysler has made significant improvement in their electronics, infotainment and interior materials. At least they have in the 300. I've owned 5 Jeeps, T&C van and a Sebring Convertible. My 300 is the best of them all. It is a big car, but doesn't have that big car feel inside. Beats audio is wonderful and the styling of the "S" trim constantly gets compliments. AWD only available with the V6, which is fine. 300 HP is plenty to move this car. I test drove the Hemi RWD model, but since I live in the snowbelt, AWD was the obvious choice. No regrets. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.
Lovin the 300s performance and CarPlay
Really is the best American car value out there, and well worth the asking price. Sleek, comfortable, a lot more performance than you expect for a v6, and great tech included too! CarPlay is by far my favorite feature. Love the use of tech within the car, but still easy to use. Has a volume KNOB (which I love). Great gas mileage, and man do I get compliments on the cars looks (inside and out). Really sharp. I recommend the S model, and the sport appearance package makes the outside look the best. Good job Chrysler.
Large American car better than hoped
I bought this car after being in mid sized SUV and large pickup trucks for the past 9 years. Coming from that background, this is an amazing car. I have the Sport model and you cannot be put off by the editor's review here. They reviewed a totally different car than mine in totally different circumstances. I was a little afraid of the comments of the ride and handling but I have not found any of that to be the case. The Sport is a tight, smooth, powerful car in mainstream driving situations. During normal driving it exhibits none of the floatiness or undesirable body roll described here. The seats are bolstered and firm so that one is held tightly in position during turning. They may be a little too small, as many of the Dodge/Chrysler products tend to be. Braking is firm and straight for a large car. In fact, one has to be aware of all the automatic systems in place to help you drive. I brake moderately coming to stops and I can feel the system apply more pressure as one of the safety systems thinks I am not stopping fast enough. Either that or the brakes really grab after a few seconds warm up. The engine is smooth and responsive, especially at passing speeds. And I am getting 28MPG right out of the box at moderate (65-70) highway speeds, which is incredible. Visibility does not seem to be a problem, again coming from a truck background. The quietness is also amazing as is the sound system. My wife bought a new 2016 Charger, the sister car to this and while they share platforms, there are distinct differences that are worth the $10,000 difference. I opted for the AWD system, which may be the only models available here in Minnesota. If all-weather capabilities are what you want or need, this car seems like it will provide them and be a worthy premium choice for large cars available.
Sweet!!!
Did not think I would ever buy a car again. Have always driven SUV or pick-up. The more I drive it the more I like it and the gas mileage is wonderful after driving a pick-up for the last 10 years. This car is sleek and stylish handles beautifully and is such a quiet ride. So pleased with my purchase.
Nice car
Very peppy! Comfortable ride handles very well. I recommend it!
