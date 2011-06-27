Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Good Truck DamonLee22 , 01/04/2016 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful If there is one thing I can say about this truck, It's reliable. As of today my Silverado has 320K miles, I have had to replaced the front hubs, wheel bearings, and the water pump, and of course the brakes. I had problems with the climate control selectors.. While running the AC there would be a thump and the left side would instantly go to full heat.. And the fan control module melted once, lots of smoke.. The truck still runs pretty strong, but wear to the engine and trans has begun to have an effect on performance.. but she's never left me on the side of the road, and the four wheel drive is still functioning normally. All in all, a very good truck, and if it died today, I couldn't complain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

American all the way rich , 06/19/2005 Solid and dependable. I've checked out other trucks. I usually drive 30,000 miles a year, and use my truck for my mobile office and pull a horse trailer maybe 3,000 miles a year. The imports just do not have the comfort, ride, and power to satisfy my needs. This truck looks and feels like a truck and not a plastic replica.

Not a bad truck at 5 years old. Trenton , 08/31/2010 Recently bought my 2005 ext-cab Z71 silverado 1500 a few months ago, used with 90,000 miles on it. I'm the second owner. Good things: Engine is still very quiet and runs smooth for having 90K on it, great on gas, ride is smooth, 4wd still works, interior in great shape, no electrical or steering problems. Overall still a great truck inside and out. Bad things: Doors rattle a little when driving over rough bumps, transmission shifts hard into 3rd gear and makes a "smack" sound. A/C makes weird gurgle sounds after I turn it off.

Built to take it z71gripper , 02/07/2012 I drove my Z71 for 120k miles and thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Might be the best vehicle I will every own. I remember everytime I got behind the wheel I thought it can't be this good everytime. It never let me down. For one stretch of near 10k miles I didn't reset the full mpg meter and the gage leveled off at 18.7 mpg. That was excellent for a 5.3L Never did a repair other than a couple of minor jobs under warranty. Reliability was superior to any.