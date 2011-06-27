Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

Best small truck money can buy dougdangelo , 08/29/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My friends and I have owned s10's since we were old enough to drive. I bought my 02 s10 for $3800.00 with 168k on the odo. Since that time it has towed my boats, pulled trucks 3 times its size off the beach, been loaded with 1500 lbs of concrete blocks for home improvement projects, spent a good deal of time off roading in the hills of KY, and all the while took me an additional 72,000 miles. I have now passed the truck to my brother who uses it every day. I can't say enough good things about it. It is completely bulletproof. There is a good reason you see so many of these things on the road to this day. There is nothing on the road today that posesses the rugged simplicity of the S10. Report Abuse

Best Truck I've Owned Yet Big Kat , 01/29/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful S-10 Crew Cab LS 4WD! Yes, it is great to drive, and own. After a few full size trucks (and very poor mileage), I was looking for a smaller, more practical family vehicle, and still wanted a truck. My wife has a '98 Astro Van with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. The S-10 Crew Cab was one of my first choices. Great power, loaded with every possible option. I get 16-17 MPG in town, and 20-23 on the highway. Awesome deal as I bought this slightly used lease return (10,000 miles on it), so the deal was great as well! I will keep this one a while. Has plenty of room for family and a fun truck that I can use to haul things around in. I put a fiberglass topper on it, looks like a Tahoe!

Great truck great price Dougdu , 11/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and have 150,000 on it. I have not put anything into it except the ABS brakes had a problem and I put new rotors and sensors on. That is it besides tires and oil changes and I did change the serpentine belt because it was nine years old not because it was shot. For the average Joe to haul things around and get from point a to b this truck is great. I get 27 MPG with gasoline and 21 with E 85. I will sell this truck but I will be sad to see it go.

Love My S10!! Christina , 02/16/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my S10 used with about 94K. I have had it for two years and drove it to work 5 days a week. No major repairs, just standard things like brakes and front ball joints. I am really satisfied with it and have gotten many compliments. The 4.3L V6 is very powerful and the 4x4 is great in the snow.