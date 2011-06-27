  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A true workhorse.

Ed, 04/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second Express van. I have the 12 passenger van, just the right size. The 08 has been given many up grades over older models. The seats can easily be removed, and you can almost put your whole house in there. My previous Express van was trouble free. My 08 came with no defects, so a good start.

