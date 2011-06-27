2020 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Chris T , 07/17/2020 Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)

2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is a Masterpiece inside and out. Ferrari looking. I feel sorry for those who have earlier model years and still believe they are driving a thing of beauty or technology. Its almost always a new design that makes the older model look and feel outdated. But please future buyers. Stop!, with the ugly color combinations and black rims. They are a eye sore to look upon.