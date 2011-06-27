  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

A work of art

Chris T, 07/17/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is a Masterpiece inside and out. Ferrari looking. I feel sorry for those who have earlier model years and still believe they are driving a thing of beauty or technology. Its almost always a new design that makes the older model look and feel outdated. But please future buyers. Stop!, with the ugly color combinations and black rims. They are a eye sore to look upon.

A Star is Born

Ronald Anthony, 12/09/2019
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
12 of 29 people found this review helpful

This automobile is breathtaking to behold. A first mid engine Corvette with 490hp and an exhilarating exhaust package that will blow your socks off.

King Vette!

Gio, 05/17/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best vette ever. Fast and stylish, with an outstanding performance. Exotic cars buster!

Unreal Value!

Billyd, 07/27/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A bargain for a super car!

