2020 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$58,900
Compare dealer price quotes
A work of art
Chris T, 07/17/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
This car is a Masterpiece inside and out. Ferrari looking. I feel sorry for those who have earlier model years and still believe they are driving a thing of beauty or technology. Its almost always a new design that makes the older model look and feel outdated. But please future buyers. Stop!, with the ugly color combinations and black rims. They are a eye sore to look upon.
Report Abuse
A Star is Born
Ronald Anthony, 12/09/2019
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
12 of 29 people found this review helpful
This automobile is breathtaking to behold. A first mid engine Corvette with 490hp and an exhilarating exhaust package that will blow your socks off.
Report Abuse
King Vette!
Gio, 05/17/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
This is by far the best vette ever. Fast and stylish, with an outstanding performance. Exotic cars buster!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Unreal Value!
Billyd, 07/27/2020
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
A bargain for a super car!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related 2020 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan