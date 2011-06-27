Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2008 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab - 130,000 mile review

dstanzini, 02/19/2014
41 of 42 people found this review helpful

I must say, I've always had Silverado's before but was looking for something a little netter fuel-wise and lower to the ground for my elderly parents to be able to get in and out of. I am rather impressed with this little truck. I've put 130,000 mile on it and the only issue I had was the water pump went at about 80,000, but it was covered under warranty. The only other annoying little issue is that the rear brake squeak after awhile. There is brake dust that builds up in there. This truck has a snow plow in the winter and I tow a trailer for the band and my classic 55 Chevy so I am not easy on it. Towing up hill is a little rough. Gas mileage is decent about 22 hwy and about 17-18 city

Report Abuse

loving it!!

dirty_mike, 09/17/2012
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2008 colorado used , have not looked back, the 4 cylinder has enough power to pull a 14ft boat or load of wood in the back well.(I don't haul large loads/thats why I bought the 4 popper) the extended cab has enough room for me and my two children in the back 6 and 4. only complain I have is GET a spray in bedliner along the bottom of the panels, for some reason the tires stick out just enough to kick stones at the truck. So outside that con, if you want 4x4 light towing payload/fun to drive/and not bad gas mielage(20 city 25-26 highway)this is hands down a good buy.

Report Abuse

Great little truck

Tom, 05/04/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is my first small truck and I am very pleased with it. Rides great, has a peppy engine that accelerates quickly. My friends Nissan small truck is not as good as this one. Forget what the editors say, this is a mighty fine truck. Bed liner should be included in the future. I have 6000 miles on it and had no problems. Gas mileage is better than indicated by 2-3 mpg.

Report Abuse

Good Truck

TFA, 05/15/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Truck has been very dependable and has done very well hauling loads and the family on long trips.

Report Abuse

Great truck overall

Greg, 05/11/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Picked up this 4 WD crew cab pick-up 3/17/08. We've put it through its paces ever since. Added running boards, a Leer cap. Needed the crew cab, as my elderly Dad lives with us. We're a very active "country family," hauling landscaping materials, building materials, "stuff" for the country church we belong to. We just drove it 1600 mi from NYS to Sanibel Island, FL. This truck's a great blend of economy, utility, passenger hauling and comfort. We got 20 mpg on the highway. All spring, before the trip, we hauled green waste to the town transfer station, lumber to build raised vegetable garden beds, and loads of rotted horse manure to add to those beds. Very pleased with our choice.

Report Abuse
