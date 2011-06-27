2022 Chevrolet Blazer Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|412.3/564.2 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|"Hit the Road" Package
|+$1,095
|Enhanced Convenience Package
|+$1,660
|Driver Confidence II Package
|+$1,650
|Sport Package
|+$485
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Storage Optimization Package
|+$185
|Foldable Cargo Organizer
|+$205
|Floor Liner Package
|+$335
|Cargo Package
|+$210
|Pedal Cover Set
|+$175
|Interior Protection Package
|+$235
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kit
|+$225
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|+$360
|Thatcham Wheel Locks
|+$85
|21" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,000
|Black Two-Tone Roof
|+$550
|Panoramic Sunroof
|+$1,595
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|+$40
|Black Lug Nuts
|yes
|Bright Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Custom Molded Front/Rear Splash Guards
|+$220
|Black Molded Assist Steps
|+$825
|Exterior Decal Package
|+$725
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4295 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|138.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|Length
|191.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.7 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
