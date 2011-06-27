  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Blazer Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.3/564.2 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower308 hp @ 6700 rpm
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,095
Enhanced Convenience Package +$1,660
Driver Confidence II Package +$1,650
Sport Package +$485
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Storage Optimization Package +$185
Foldable Cargo Organizer +$205
Floor Liner Package +$335
Cargo Package +$210
Pedal Cover Set +$175
Interior Protection Package +$235
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kit +$225
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$360
Thatcham Wheel Locks +$85
21" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels +$1,000
Black Two-Tone Roof +$550
Panoramic Sunroof +$1,595
Front License Plate Mounting Package +$40
Black Lug Nutsyes
Bright Wheel Locks +$95
Custom Molded Front/Rear Splash Guards +$220
Black Molded Assist Steps +$825
Exterior Decal Package +$725
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
EPA interior volume138.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
