Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Consumer Reviews

Neko , 02/17/2018 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I originally owned the 2002 Avalanche and traded it after 11 years of ownership and 254K miles later for a spanking new 2013 Avalanche which currently has 125k hard miles on it. I use my truck for stop and go/delivery/hwy/grocery shopping/soccer/business landscaping/moving college kids to their new apartments and some other things. The main reason i bought the 2013 is the dependability it provided. I turn the key and it starts. i have gone through basic maintenance, tuneups, brake jobs, tranny fluid changes, tires, and 12k mile oil changes since walmart does my synthetic oil changes for this vehicle and my last. I love their oil changes since it only cost me $40 for synthetic oil plus checking everything and topping off the rest of my fluids. I love my v8 engine and if it runs just as good as my last truck and so far its doing it, I will have to start checking my oil usage around 150k miles and begin adding 1/4 quart of oil every 5k miles. Sometimes I neglect to check and just wait til i reach 12K miles and let the guys who do it when i bring it in. I probably plan to keep this vehicle til it reaches around 350K since i started to drive it to other states as i visit other states for vacation. My Avalanche has never failed me nor do i worry that it will since my last avalanche never did either and i used to drive the 2002 avalanche like a beast....This 2013 avalanche for some reason i tend to baby it just a little bit. Well I am very sad knowing that once i drive this vehicle as much as i can, i will not be able to replace it with another. I hope that something like this will be available in the future, but who knows the future. We might all be sitting in trucks that drive themselves....Oh how boring life will be then......But for now Enjoy your AVALANCHE......I love this truck when i go snowboarding as well, it climbs mountain passes smoothly without any snow chains, but ofcourse i use snow tires blizzaks during the winter. I do recommend you to purchase this even if it is used and you need a dependable truck. I am sure its still about $20K if you were to buy one now with low miles. 5.3 litre engine is what i have. Hmmmmm i might just go shopping for another one as well and just store it in my garage until i need it........Enjoy