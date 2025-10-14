The Jeep Wagoneer Is Dead, Everything Is (Literally) Grand

The Grand Wagoneer is the only version of Jeep's largest SUV that remains

2025 jeep wagoneer front 3/4
  • The Jeep Wagoneer is dead. 
  • Its literally grander sibling is the only Wagoneer that remains.
  • The Grand Wagoneer got a substantial refresh for the 2026 model year.

The regular ol' Jeep Wagoneer is dead. The more affordable version of Jeep's largest SUV has been killed off by the brand, marking the end of a four-year run. The only version of the big SUV that now exists is a heavily revised version of its more luxurious sibling, the recently refreshed Grand Wagoneer

We asked Jeep why it decided to kill off the regular Wagoneer, and a spokesperson told us that "this move was strategic, and we see strong potential to grow the Grand Wagoneer under the Jeep brand." We take that to mean the head honchos at Jeep thought it was easier to just simplify the brand's big SUV offerings under one nameplate. Plus, keeping the more expensive model around means higher margins.

Find your Jeep Wagoneer

 in
Certified 2024 Jeep Wagoneer
MSRP: $46,384
9 mi away
Certified 2024 Jeep Wagoneer
MSRP: $43,373
9 mi away
2025 Silverado 1500
Build & Buy at
Chevrolet.com
2025 Jeep Wagoneer
MSRP: $76,425
3 mi away
2026 Subaru Crosstrek
Learn More at
Subaru.com
Shop smarter
Know your buying power
Appraise my car
2026 Hyundai PALISADE
Learn More at
HyundaiUSA.com
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Learn More at
Mitsubishicars.com

The Wagoneer name wasn't new when it was reintroduced in 2022. It harks back to the old, famously wood-paneled Jeep SUV from the early 1990s. The Wagoneer name was dug up from Jeep's past to do battle with the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe (and Suburban) and Ford Expedition. 

Jeep's offering in the class was competitive, too, with standard options — such as cooled seats — you wouldn't find on the Ford or the Chevy. The Wagoneer offered more space for third-row riders than either of the other domestic options, a more premium exterior look, and, thanks to Jeep's penchant for making everything off-road capable, was one of the better huge body-on-frame SUVs when the going got sandy, muddy or rocky. 

Luckily, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer starts at just over $65,000, a modest increase from the 2025 Wagoneer's $60,000 starting price. That means those who wanted something big from Jeep without spending truly grand amounts of money still have a solid option. 

2025 Jeep Wagoneer front
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top