The Jeep Wagoneer Is Dead, Everything Is (Literally) Grand

The Wagoneer name wasn't new when it was reintroduced in 2022. It harks back to the old, famously wood-paneled Jeep SUV from the early 1990s. The Wagoneer name was dug up from Jeep's past to do battle with the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe (and Suburban) and Ford Expedition.

Jeep's offering in the class was competitive, too, with standard options — such as cooled seats — you wouldn't find on the Ford or the Chevy. The Wagoneer offered more space for third-row riders than either of the other domestic options, a more premium exterior look, and, thanks to Jeep's penchant for making everything off-road capable, was one of the better huge body-on-frame SUVs when the going got sandy, muddy or rocky.

Luckily, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer starts at just over $65,000, a modest increase from the 2025 Wagoneer's $60,000 starting price. That means those who wanted something big from Jeep without spending truly grand amounts of money still have a solid option.