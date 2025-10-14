- The Jeep Wagoneer is dead.
- Its literally grander sibling is the only Wagoneer that remains.
- The Grand Wagoneer got a substantial refresh for the 2026 model year.
The Jeep Wagoneer Is Dead, Everything Is (Literally) Grand
The Grand Wagoneer is the only version of Jeep's largest SUV that remains
The regular ol' Jeep Wagoneer is dead. The more affordable version of Jeep's largest SUV has been killed off by the brand, marking the end of a four-year run. The only version of the big SUV that now exists is a heavily revised version of its more luxurious sibling, the recently refreshed Grand Wagoneer.
We asked Jeep why it decided to kill off the regular Wagoneer, and a spokesperson told us that "this move was strategic, and we see strong potential to grow the Grand Wagoneer under the Jeep brand." We take that to mean the head honchos at Jeep thought it was easier to just simplify the brand's big SUV offerings under one nameplate. Plus, keeping the more expensive model around means higher margins.
The Wagoneer name wasn't new when it was reintroduced in 2022. It harks back to the old, famously wood-paneled Jeep SUV from the early 1990s. The Wagoneer name was dug up from Jeep's past to do battle with the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe (and Suburban) and Ford Expedition.
Jeep's offering in the class was competitive, too, with standard options — such as cooled seats — you wouldn't find on the Ford or the Chevy. The Wagoneer offered more space for third-row riders than either of the other domestic options, a more premium exterior look, and, thanks to Jeep's penchant for making everything off-road capable, was one of the better huge body-on-frame SUVs when the going got sandy, muddy or rocky.
Luckily, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer starts at just over $65,000, a modest increase from the 2025 Wagoneer's $60,000 starting price. That means those who wanted something big from Jeep without spending truly grand amounts of money still have a solid option.