- What's new: The redesigned ES is bigger, has better technology, and a brand-new look inside and out.
- Why it matters: According to our data, the ES holds its value much better than your average luxury car and that makes comparing it to the old one an obvious question we wanted to answer.
- Edmunds says: The previous-generation ES was a favorite of ours. We wanted to find out how the changes to the new one stack up. Spoiler alert: Newer doesn't always mean better.
New vs. Used: Which Lexus ES Is Best?
Old-school luxury meets new-school technology
Lexus has given its ES a thorough reworking that has transformed the midsize luxury sedan in many ways. The gas-only four-cylinder and V6 are now gone, replaced by a hybrid and an EV. It's also significantly larger, has updated (and upgraded) technology, and even the hybrid powertrain has gotten a thorough reworking.
But the new ES has its work cut out for it. The car it replaces was our top-ranked luxury hybrid and an under-the-radar pick for those looking for comfortable, quiet and easy transportation. Not to mention nearly everyone who works here at Edmunds adored the last-gen ES.
So, we decided to pit the new ES 350h against an older ES 300h (this example is from 2025) to see if we like the changes. We also used our in-house depreciation data to help you figure out whether the new one is worth the extra money.
What's changed? What's better?
The new ES is wider and taller, but its biggest dimensional change is overall length. It's now 6.4 inches longer, making it longer than even some midsize three-row SUVs. When you get inside, it feels like all of that length has gone straight to the back seat. Legroom wasn't an issue in the old ES by any stretch, but it now feels like a back seat out of a full-size sedan. There's more legroom than there was in the defunct LS, Lexus' former flagship, and that was an entire size class up from the ES.
Technology has also improved significantly. The ES debuts a new infotainment system for Lexus that's simpler to use, and it runs smoothly. It also comes with a standard dashcam, and the driver aids are much better. They are tuned to feel more natural in their responses and, for the most part, they do. My favorite part is the new instrument cluster, which can now mirror directions from Android Auto/Apple CarPlay right in front of the driver.
If you're going to pick up a used ES, we would really recommend going with a 2022 or newer model at a minimum. That's the year it added a touchscreen and moved away from the old touchpad-based system that was incredibly annoying. And in 2023, it got a major software update that added wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a bunch of USB-C charging ports. It's probably worth bumping up a year to get all of those goodies.
We do prefer the control scheme in the old car; it has more real buttons and knobs for commonly used functions, and having to hop into the screen to change drive modes, for example, is an annoyance. But both vehicles are relatively easy to use, and getting the hang of either won't be a challenge. It's just that the old ES offers a bit more in the way of tactile feel thanks to all those knobs and switches.
Where I think the old car holds a pronounced advantage is in the choice of materials and their quality. You can't get real leather on the hybrid versions of the new ES (just the EV), and it doesn't compare to the leather-and-wood-wrapped interior of the older model. Plus, that analog clock on the dash screams old luxury in the best way.
When it comes to driving, both vehicles offer a quiet, comfortable experience, though the new car is better in one important way: It has much more powerful electric motors. They account for the bulk of the car's 244 horsepower, and you can also get the new ES with all-wheel drive. It feels like an EV when driving around town, and that smoothness really fits the car's character.
The older model is front-wheel-drive only, and its gas engine works harder, which makes the cabin a bit louder under acceleration. The last ES we tested here was the V6 model and, frankly, the hybrid is nearly as loud (but the V6 sounded slightly better under full throttle). If you don't need a fuel sipper, the old V6 might be worth looking at, too.
What do they cost?
The new ES starts at $51,095, but the (nearly) fully loaded Premium+ AWD model that we tested cost $57,795. That's a pretty good price for all of the features, technology, and size you're getting out of the sedan. It certainly feels worth the money thanks to its extra size, overall comfort, and easy-to-get-the-hang-of new tech. Plus, it undercuts competitors like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class by a big margin (and that's before you factor in the gas savings).
According to Edmunds' data, the average transaction price for a Lexus ES between the 2022 and 2025 model years is $39,508. The other good news is that we aren't seeing a big price difference between the 2022 and 2023 models, so you can scoop up that updated infotainment system at minimal added cost. That means, if we're singling out a middle-ground trim for the new ES, the price difference is going to be around $15,000 on average between a new and a used version.
So, which one should you buy?
Our affection for the older ES and that price difference really leans us toward the used one. Its interior feels a step above in terms of materials quality, and though the design might not be as modern, the new ES is almost a touch too minimalistic. Combine that with the fact that both get nearly the same great fuel economy (mid-40s mpg combined), and the old car continues to make a strong case for itself.
The exception would be if you really needed the extra backseat room. It really is astonishing the space you're getting in the 2026 ES. But unless your kids harbor professional basketball aspirations, save the money and watch that analog clock tick.