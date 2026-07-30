What's changed? What's better?

The new ES is wider and taller, but its biggest dimensional change is overall length. It's now 6.4 inches longer, making it longer than even some midsize three-row SUVs. When you get inside, it feels like all of that length has gone straight to the back seat. Legroom wasn't an issue in the old ES by any stretch, but it now feels like a back seat out of a full-size sedan. There's more legroom than there was in the defunct LS, Lexus' former flagship, and that was an entire size class up from the ES.

Technology has also improved significantly. The ES debuts a new infotainment system for Lexus that's simpler to use, and it runs smoothly. It also comes with a standard dashcam, and the driver aids are much better. They are tuned to feel more natural in their responses and, for the most part, they do. My favorite part is the new instrument cluster, which can now mirror directions from Android Auto/Apple CarPlay right in front of the driver.

If you're going to pick up a used ES, we would really recommend going with a 2022 or newer model at a minimum. That's the year it added a touchscreen and moved away from the old touchpad-based system that was incredibly annoying. And in 2023, it got a major software update that added wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a bunch of USB-C charging ports. It's probably worth bumping up a year to get all of those goodies.

We do prefer the control scheme in the old car; it has more real buttons and knobs for commonly used functions, and having to hop into the screen to change drive modes, for example, is an annoyance. But both vehicles are relatively easy to use, and getting the hang of either won't be a challenge. It's just that the old ES offers a bit more in the way of tactile feel thanks to all those knobs and switches.