Land Rover has confirmed that the fully electric Range Rover Sport will arrive later in 2026 as the brand's second battery-powered model. It will keep the current Sport's recognizable design, but the company promises stronger performance and revised chassis tuning. The essential details — including price, driving range, charging speed and U.S. availability — have not been announced yet and will be released later this year.

The fully electric Sport will enter a space that's about to become extremely competitive. The Lucid Gravity and Rivian R1S are already established players here, and BMW just announced a new fully electric X5 with oodles of luxury features and a massive range figure.