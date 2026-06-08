The Cheapest Rivian R2 Just Got a Price Cut and Is Coming Sooner

The base Rivian R2 is getting a price cut. Today Rivian announced the base rear-wheel-drive Rivian R2 will cost $46,485, a nearly $2,000 cut from the price the company originally announced for the base R2. The R2 has the job of appealing to more buyers and extending the brand's reach beyond the much more expensive R1T and R1S models.

The lower starting price lowers the barrier not only to the R2 but also to the Rivian brand as a whole, and that's a big deal. The announcement also revealed that the base R2 will be available sooner than expected. Timing for the base car's availablility has been pulled up to summer of 2027 as opposed to late 2027. By the time that model is available for buyers, the R2 lineup will have four total trims. We detail all of them in the chart below, and all of the prices listed include Rivian's $1,495 destination charge.