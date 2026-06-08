- What's new: The R2, Rivian's first SUV to hit the heart of the market, just got a new base price.
- Why it matters: A lower point of entry means more people will be able to afford it, and the R2 needs to sell.
- Edmunds Says: This is good news for Rivian, which is working hard to reach more customers.
The Cheapest Rivian R2 Just Got a Price Cut and Is Coming Sooner
The base rear-wheel-drive R2 just got a $2,000 price cut
The base Rivian R2 is getting a price cut. Today Rivian announced the base rear-wheel-drive Rivian R2 will cost $46,485, a nearly $2,000 cut from the price the company originally announced for the base R2. The R2 has the job of appealing to more buyers and extending the brand's reach beyond the much more expensive R1T and R1S models.
The lower starting price lowers the barrier not only to the R2 but also to the Rivian brand as a whole, and that's a big deal. The announcement also revealed that the base R2 will be available sooner than expected. Timing for the base car's availablility has been pulled up to summer of 2027 as opposed to late 2027. By the time that model is available for buyers, the R2 lineup will have four total trims. We detail all of them in the chart below, and all of the prices listed include Rivian's $1,495 destination charge.
Trim
Propulsion
Battery (usable)
Horsepower
Torque
0-60 mph
Range
Starting price (including destination)
Availability
|Performance
|Dual-motor AWD
|87.9 kWh
|665 hp
|609 lb-ft
|3.6 sec
|Up to 330 miles (EPA-estimated)
|$59,485 (with Launch package)
|spring 2026
|Premium
|Dual-motor AWD
|87.9 kWh
|450 hp
|537 lb-ft
|4.6 sec
|Up to 330 miles (EPA-estimated)
|$55,485
|late 2026
|Standard
|RWD Long Range
|87.9 kWh
|350 hp
|355 lb-ft
|5.9 sec
|Up to 345 miles (Rivian-estimated)
|$49,985
|early 2027
|Standard
|RWD
|TBA
|350 hp
|355 lb-ft
|5.9 sec
|275-plus miles (Rivian-estimated)
|$46,485
|summer 2027
We recently got behind the wheel of the R2 for the first time, and we're happy to report that Rivian nailed it. The R2 is competent, composed, easy to live with, and full of little touches that give it real character. You can read our full review of the R2 right here.
Rivian is ramping up its production efforts. The brand's lone production facility in Normal, Illinois, currently produces the R1T and R1S. It will also make the first batch of R2s until the company's plant in Georgia is fully up and running. Once production ramps up there, Rivian plans to produce around 300,000 cars a year, and most of those will be R2s until the smaller, even cheaper and more hatchback-like R3 shows up in 2028.