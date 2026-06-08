The Cheapest Rivian R2 Just Got a Price Cut and Is Coming Sooner

The base rear-wheel-drive R2 just got a $2,000 price cut

2027 Rivian R2 front
  • What's new: The R2, Rivian's first SUV to hit the heart of the market, just got a new base price.
  • Why it matters: A lower point of entry means more people will be able to afford it, and the R2 needs to sell.
  • Edmunds Says: This is good news for Rivian, which is working hard to reach more customers.

The base Rivian R2 is getting a price cut. Today Rivian announced the base rear-wheel-drive Rivian R2 will cost $46,485, a nearly $2,000 cut from the price the company originally announced for the base R2. The R2 has the job of appealing to more buyers and extending the brand's reach beyond the much more expensive R1T and R1S models. 

The lower starting price lowers the barrier not only to the R2 but also to the Rivian brand as a whole, and that's a big deal. The announcement also revealed that the base R2 will be available sooner than expected. Timing for the base car's availablility has been pulled up to summer of 2027 as opposed to late 2027. By the time that model is available for buyers, the R2 lineup will have four total trims. We detail all of them in the chart below, and all of the prices listed include Rivian's $1,495 destination charge. 

Skip table
Trim
Propulsion
Battery (usable)
Horsepower
Torque
0-60 mph
Range
Starting price (including destination)
Availability
PerformanceDual-motor AWD87.9 kWh665 hp609 lb-ft3.6 secUp to 330 miles (EPA-estimated)$59,485 (with Launch package)spring 2026
PremiumDual-motor AWD87.9 kWh450 hp537 lb-ft4.6 secUp to 330 miles (EPA-estimated)$55,485late 2026
StandardRWD Long Range87.9 kWh350 hp355 lb-ft5.9 secUp to 345 miles (Rivian-estimated)$49,985early 2027
StandardRWDTBA350 hp355 lb-ft5.9 sec275-plus miles (Rivian-estimated)$46,485summer 2027

We recently got behind the wheel of the R2 for the first time, and we're happy to report that Rivian nailed it. The R2 is competent, composed, easy to live with, and full of little touches that give it real character. You can read our full review of the R2 right here. 

Rivian is ramping up its production efforts. The brand's lone production facility in Normal, Illinois, currently produces the R1T and R1S. It will also make the first batch of R2s until the company's plant in Georgia is fully up and running. Once production ramps up there, Rivian plans to produce around 300,000 cars a year, and most of those will be R2s until the smaller, even cheaper and more hatchback-like R3 shows up in 2028. 

2027 Rivian R2 interior screen
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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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