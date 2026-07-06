Every Cadillac Vistiq Is Being Recalled Due to Potentially Dangerous Third-Row Seats

The power-folding rear seats can accidentally trap a child — yikes

2026 Cadillac Vistiq front 3/4
  • What's new: Cadillac is recalling every example of its Vistiq electric SUV.
  • Why it matters: The third-row power-folding seats could accidentally trap and injure a small occupant, like a child.
  • Edmunds says: Cadillac is working on a remedy. The good news is no injuries have been reported in conjunction with this problem.

Cadillac is recalling every single one of its Vistiq electric luxury SUVs, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The issue is potentially dangerous — and familiar: The power-folding third-row seats could accidentally trap and injure a smaller occupant, like a child.

In the NHTSA documents, General Motors — Cadillac's parent company — said the third-row seats have a one-touch power-folding feature, but if the seatbacks encounter an obstacle while folding, they do not automatically retract. "Smaller occupants could become trapped under the seatbacks, increasing the risk of injury," the NHTSA docs said.

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2026 Cadillac Vistiq cargo area

This recall is the result of an internal investigation submitted by a GM engineer through the company's Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program. According to NHTSA: "The seatback continued its power-folding operation with a 33- to 40-pound box on the seat and stopped in a position that prevented the box from being removed without manually reversing the seat back."

General Motors is aware of six complaints possibly associated with this problem, though thankfully, none have resulted in injury. Shipments of new 2027 model-year Vistiq SUVs were halted as of June 8, according to the NHTSA documentation.

In the affected vehicles, dealers will replace the folding third-row seat module. But until replacement parts are available, customers can have the third-row folding feature disabled.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq rear 3/4
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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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