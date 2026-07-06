- What's new: Cadillac is recalling every example of its Vistiq electric SUV.
- Why it matters: The third-row power-folding seats could accidentally trap and injure a small occupant, like a child.
- Edmunds says: Cadillac is working on a remedy. The good news is no injuries have been reported in conjunction with this problem.
Every Cadillac Vistiq Is Being Recalled Due to Potentially Dangerous Third-Row Seats
The power-folding rear seats can accidentally trap a child — yikes
Cadillac is recalling every single one of its Vistiq electric luxury SUVs, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The issue is potentially dangerous — and familiar: The power-folding third-row seats could accidentally trap and injure a smaller occupant, like a child.
In the NHTSA documents, General Motors — Cadillac's parent company — said the third-row seats have a one-touch power-folding feature, but if the seatbacks encounter an obstacle while folding, they do not automatically retract. "Smaller occupants could become trapped under the seatbacks, increasing the risk of injury," the NHTSA docs said.
This recall is the result of an internal investigation submitted by a GM engineer through the company's Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program. According to NHTSA: "The seatback continued its power-folding operation with a 33- to 40-pound box on the seat and stopped in a position that prevented the box from being removed without manually reversing the seat back."
General Motors is aware of six complaints possibly associated with this problem, though thankfully, none have resulted in injury. Shipments of new 2027 model-year Vistiq SUVs were halted as of June 8, according to the NHTSA documentation.
In the affected vehicles, dealers will replace the folding third-row seat module. But until replacement parts are available, customers can have the third-row folding feature disabled.