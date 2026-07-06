Every Cadillac Vistiq Is Being Recalled Due to Potentially Dangerous Third-Row Seats

This recall is the result of an internal investigation submitted by a GM engineer through the company's Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program. According to NHTSA: "The seatback continued its power-folding operation with a 33- to 40-pound box on the seat and stopped in a position that prevented the box from being removed without manually reversing the seat back."

General Motors is aware of six complaints possibly associated with this problem, though thankfully, none have resulted in injury. Shipments of new 2027 model-year Vistiq SUVs were halted as of June 8, according to the NHTSA documentation.

In the affected vehicles, dealers will replace the folding third-row seat module. But until replacement parts are available, customers can have the third-row folding feature disabled.